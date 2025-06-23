Military Sexual Misconduct Review Ordered by Youngkin

On Friday, Governor Glenn Youngkin issued an Executive Order regarding sexual offenses within Virginia’s military forces. Executive Order 50 will convene a working group dedicated to assessing the effectiveness of Virginia’s laws and policies regarding sexual offenses within the Virginia National Guard and Virginia Defense Force. The Order also establishes an ombudsman within the Department of Military Affairs.

“The safety and well-being of our service members are paramount,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Executive Order 50 will ensure we are doing our utmost on behalf of the heroes serving Virginia and our country.”

Executive Order 50 establishes a working group to evaluate existing policies, procedures, and practices, determining if additional state-level interventions are necessary to improve efficacy. It also directs the immediate appointment of an ombudsman within the Virginia Department of Military Affairs to be a confidential resource and advocate to men and women serving in the Virginia National Guard and Virginia Defense Force.

Initial members of the work group will include Brigadier General Todd Hubbard, Brigadier General Rich Diddams, Ret. Colonel Everton Nevers, Mr. Brent Hart, Ms. Dawne Smith, Mr. Dustin Barnes, Ms. Shannon “Shay” Spencer, Ms. Bethany Anderson, Ms. Faith Powers, and Dr. Robin Foster.

The Governor’s full executive order is available here.