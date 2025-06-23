Roanoke Libraries Open as Cooling Centers During Heat Wave

With temperatures forecasted for the upper 90s over next week, the City of Roanoke urges everyone to take precautions during the coming heat wave.

To help residents stay safe and cool, public libraries across the region are open during regular hours as community cooling centers. Public libraries are a comfortable place to cool and access resources, including free WIFI, educational materials, and entertainment.

The City will provide bottled water for distribution at libraries. Find your closest Roanoke Public Library at: https://www.roanokeva.gov/2934/Libraries.

Library hours vary by location. Extreme heat can be dangerous, especially for children, seniors, and those with health conditions.

Remember to stay hydrated, avoid strenuous activity during peak heat, and check in on vulnerable neighbors.m During extreme heat, drink plenty of water, even if you don’t feel thirsty. Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing. Never leave children or pets in parked cars. Use fans and close blinds during the hottest part of the day.

For updates on weather conditions and safety tips, follow the City of Roanoke Facebook and Instagram accounts