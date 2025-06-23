The Hokie engineering alum behind Netflix’s ad tech

Like many Hokies, Andrew Merewitz ’12 fell in love with Blacksburg the first time he visited.

“It was an immediate, ‘This is it,’” said Merewitz, an engineering leader in advertising technology for Netflix. “Virginia Tech ended up being the only school I applied to. I applied early decision and I had a few other applications teed up and ready, but I got into Virginia Tech before I submitted any others.”

Merewitz, a Maryland native, got his start in computer engineering — and met his wife — at Bloomberg in New York City, where he wrote financial software applications. Over the last decade, he’s not only transitioned into the advertising technology space, but also moved to managerial roles to have a positive impact on team development.

“I like working with people, helping them do more than they thought they were capable of,” he said. “I like seeing people with wildly different personalities, backgrounds, and approaches to solving problems come together and work really well as a team.”

Merewitz talked about his career journey, ad tech, leadership skills, and his best advice for Hokie engineering students.