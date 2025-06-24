Pamplin Park’s Independence Day Celebration Returns

Pamplin Historical Park & The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier will celebrate America’s Independence on July 4, 2025 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. with activities, programs and an author presentation.

Families will enjoy musket and cannon fire demonstrations. A “Load-in-Nine-Times” program will begin at 10:00 am and highlight the types of weapons used in the Civil War to include a demonstration of the loading and firing of muskets. A “King of Battle” program will follow to which will begin with a presentation on artillery and it’s role on the battlefield. The presentation will conclude with a firing demonstration of a cannon at the park’s re-created fortification exhibit.

Author and historian John Settle will present The Virginia Line in the Southern Campaign at 1:00pm, where he will highlight the stories, battles and journeys of Virginia Continental Line soldiers in the American Revolution from his book. Mr. Settle teaches U.S. History at Nandua Middle School in Accomack County, VA. He received his B.A. in History at Bridgewater College at Bridgewater, VA. Mr. Settle was a military interpreter at the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation from 2019 to 2022. Mr. Settle has written for the Fluvanna County Historical Society and has worked with that organization in other research projects. The research of Mr. Settle is focused on the military experience of the regular troops and the militia of Virginia during the American Revolution and the campaigns they were involved in.

A guided tour of the Breakthrough Battlefield will take place at 2:00pm. The April 2, 1865 battle saw the U.S. Army’s 6th Corps of 14,000 men successfully assault the Confederate defenses, and breakthrough to lift the 292-day siege of Petersburg. This forced the Confederates to evacuate both Petersburg and their capital city Richmond. Seven days later, the surrender took place at Appomattox. Multiple stories of valor will be shared from the battle, and a display of artifacts at the park’s Battlefield Center include a combatant’s Medal of Honor. Additional programming includes, living historians portraying soldiers who will share why they fought and explain the equipment and camp life of the men during the Civil War.

Dinwiddie County, Virginia is home to a great amount of American history to include that of the American Revolutionary War. Dinwiddie County residents formed a Committee of Correspondence and several militia units were raised in Dinwiddie County. Many of these men went on to serve in Virginia state and Continental Army formations throughout the war. Others such as merchants, supported the army through supplying food and materials or played other vitally important roles in the fight for independence.

All event activities and programs are included with regular daily paid admission. This event is sponsored by the Bank of Southside Virginia.

This event is a part of the VA250 celebrations taking place across Virginia, to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the American Revolutionary War for independence. Established in 2020 to commemorate Virginia’s role in the 250th anniversary of American independence, the Virginia American Revolution 250 Commission (VA250) aims to form a more perfect union by educating Virginians about their history and civic duty and sharing diverse narratives that capture Virginia’s complete story and role in shaping the nation.

One of “Virginia’s Best Places to Visit” according to the Travel Channel, and designated as a National Historic Landmark, Pamplin Historical Park & The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier is a 424-acre Civil War campus located in Dinwiddie County, Virginia offering a combination of high-tech museums and hands-on experiences. The Park has four world-class museums and four antebellum homes. The Park is also the site of The Breakthrough Battlefield of April 2, 1865 and America’s premiere participatory experience, Civil War Adventure Camp. For more information, please call 804-861-2408 or visit www.pamplinpark.org.