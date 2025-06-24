TRIO Programs Empower First-Generation Students Across Southwest Virginia

Building confidence by creating opportunity

For more than 50 years, Virginia Tech TRIO Programs have opened doors to higher education for students like Shivley. TRIO’s Upward Bound and Talent Search programs, which are fully funded by the U.S. Department of Education, supported nearly 1,000 students this year across rural Southwest Virginia and the cities of Roanoke, Martinsville, and Lynchburg. Participants receive academic counseling, college and career guidances, and experiences that expand their sense what’s possible.

“TRIO opens up the world for these students — not just by helping them get into college, but by helping them believe they belong there,” Director Frances Clark said. “Whether it’s visiting a university campus, developing relationships with students from other schools, or being encouraged to take challenging courses in high school, these experiences help students start to imagine new futures for themselves.”

Most participants in TRIO Programs, part of Outreach and International Affairs, are the first in their families to attend college. Advisors guide them through the often confusing process of applying to college and help prepare them for success once they arrive.

“When students are the first in their family to attend college, it can feel overwhelming,” Clark said. “We help make that process manageable and give them the tools to succeed.”

Programs such as these exemplify the aims of Virginia Tech Advantage, the university’s commitment to offer the full educational experience to all students regardless of financial barriers.

A head start on campus life

Tajae Carrington, a Salem High School graduate, is another student whose path was shaped by TRIO. He’ll begin his studies in the Pamplin College of Business this summer through Virginia Tech’s Summer Start program, which allows incoming students to take classes, explore campus, and build community before the fall semester.

TRIO covers tuition, housing, books, and supplies for Upward Bound students enrolled in the program — even those who ultimately attend other colleges or universities.

For Carrington, the decision to start early was an easy one.

“I’m looking forward to getting a jump on my classes.” he said.

It won’t be his first time living on campus. As a high school sophomore, Carrington took part in Upward Bound’s summer residential program, which brings students to Virginia Tech for up to six weeks. That experience gave him a head start on college life and a clearer vision for his future.

“Without TRIO, I don’t know what I would have done,” he said. “I feel like TRIO shaped my whole trajectory.”