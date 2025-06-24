TRIO Programs Empower First-Generation Students Across Southwest Virginia

Karlee Shivley can’t wait to be a Hokie this fall — but there was a time when college felt out of reach.
“As a sophomore, I really didn’t think I’d be attending a four-year university,” said the Bassett High School graduate, who plans to study cognitive and behavioral neuroscience in the College of Science. “My parents didn’t go to college, so I really didn’t know where to start, and financially, it didn’t seem possible. But my TRIO advisor encouraged me to push myself academically and showed me where to find scholarships and apply for financial aid.”
Shivley was one of about 20 graduating high school seniors recently honored during a Virginia Tech TRIO Programs Saturday Session. For her, the support was life-changing.
“They encouraged me to shoot for the stars,” she said.
And that’s exactly what she did. With guidance from TRIO’s Upward Bound program, Shivley enrolled in dual-enrollment courses, attended Governor’s School, and earned an associate’s degree in science by the time she graduated from high school. This fall, she’ll attend Virginia Tech on a prestigious Presidential Scholarship.
“Karlee’s story is emblematic of the purpose of TRIO in that our services have provided a sort of insurance policy for her academic journey,” said Andrew Denton, Shivley’s Upward Bound advisor and a College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences alumnus. “TRIO recognized Karlee’s natural abilities and helped reinforce and focus them toward a rigorous and rewarding pathway. Karlee led the way — I simply reminded her that she was holding the flashlight the whole time.”
Building confidence by creating opportunity
For more than 50 years, Virginia Tech TRIO Programs have opened doors to higher education for students like Shivley. TRIO’s Upward Bound and Talent Search programs, which are fully funded by the U.S. Department of Education, supported nearly 1,000 students this year across rural Southwest Virginia and the cities of Roanoke, Martinsville, and Lynchburg. Participants receive academic counseling, college and career guidances, and experiences that expand their sense what’s possible.
“TRIO opens up the world for these students — not just by helping them get into college, but by helping them believe they belong there,” Director Frances Clark said. “Whether it’s visiting a university campus, developing relationships with students from other schools, or being encouraged to take challenging courses in high school, these experiences help students start to imagine new futures for themselves.”
Most participants in TRIO Programs, part of Outreach and International Affairs, are the first in their families to attend college. Advisors guide them through the often confusing process of applying to college and help prepare them for success once they arrive.
“When students are the first in their family to attend college, it can feel overwhelming,” Clark said. “We help make that process manageable and give them the tools to succeed.”
Programs such as these exemplify the aims of Virginia Tech Advantage, the university’s commitment to offer the full educational experience to all students regardless of financial barriers.
A head start on campus life
Tajae Carrington, a Salem High School graduate, is another student whose path was shaped by TRIO. He’ll begin his studies in the Pamplin College of Business this summer through Virginia Tech’s Summer Start program, which allows incoming students to take classes, explore campus, and build community before the fall semester.
TRIO covers tuition, housing, books, and supplies for Upward Bound students enrolled in the program — even those who ultimately attend other colleges or universities.
For Carrington, the decision to start early was an easy one.
“I’m looking forward to getting a jump on my classes.” he said.
It won’t be his first time living on campus. As a high school sophomore, Carrington took part in Upward Bound’s summer residential program, which brings students to Virginia Tech for up to six weeks. That experience gave him a head start on college life and a clearer vision for his future.
“Without TRIO, I don’t know what I would have done,” he said. “I feel like TRIO shaped my whole trajectory.”
Empowering students to choose their paths
Clark said the programs aren’t just about getting students to Virginia Tech. Participants visit a range of colleges and universities in Virginia and beyond. This year’s graduates are heading to institutions including Old Dominion University, Virginia State University, Hollins University, and Virginia Western Community College.
“Our goal is to help them find the college that’s the best fit for them,” Clark said. “What matters most is that they feel confident, prepared, and excited about where they’re headed.”
TRIO’s impact is clear in the numbers. The six-year postsecondary attainment rate for Virginia Tech’s Talent Search students in 2023-24 was 48 percent — more than double the rate of those with a college degree among peers. For Upward Bound students, the average college-going rate over the past two years was 86.3 percent. By contrast, only about half of Upward Bound-eligible students who don’t participate in the program go on to college.
Students in both Talent Search and Upward Bound consistently earn higher GPAs, score better on standardized tests, and complete more rigorous coursework than their students who don’t take part in the programs.
Kyla Thompson, a Heritage High School graduate from Lynchburg who joined Talent Search in sixth grade, said the program helped her build confidence — and valuable life skills.
“They welcomed me, made me laugh, and over time I just got more comfortable,” said Thompson, who plans to study business at Central Virginia Community College.
A lifeline for the future
At the recent Saturday Session, TRIO alumni, advisors, and national leaders gathered to celebrate the Class of 2025. Among them was Tommy Walls, a TRIO alum who’s now director of alumni relations and career opportunities at the Council for Opportunity in Education, a national organization that supports TRIO personnel and champions college access.
“TRIO programs are essential,” said Walls, who encouraged graduates to share how the programs shaped their journeys — not only to honor their own growth, but also to help protect these opportunities for future students.
TRIO alumni can visit the Council for Opportunity in Education website to create or update their profiles and share how the programs helped change their lives.
By Diane Deffenbaugh