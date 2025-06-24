Virginia Home Prices Continue Rising Despite Sluggish Sales Activity

According to the May 2025 Virginia Home Sales Report released by Virginia REALTORS®, home sales activity in Virginia remained subdued last month, with sales levels declining for the fourth month in a row. In total, there were 10,649 closed sales across the commonwealth in May, 66 fewer sales than a year ago—a 0.6% decrease.

Despite lower sales levels, home prices continued to rise in most local markets. Virginia’s median sales price was $440,000 in May, up $15,000 since last year, reflecting a 3.5% increase. Nearly four out of five local markets in Virginia had a higher median sales price compared to last May (78%). Higher prices pushed total sold volume up by 1.3%, even as the number of sales declined.

“While buyers now have more options than they did a year ago, they’re still facing higher price points in most parts of the state,” says Virginia REALTORS® 2025 President Lorraine Arora. “Affordability remains a key concern—especially for first-time buyers navigating today’s mortgage rate environment.”

Inventory growth continued accelerating last month. There were 23,137 active listings on the market in Virginia at the end of May. This represents 5,425 more listings than last year, an increase of 30.6%.

In May, the median days on market rose slightly, to ten days, which is three days longer than the median days on market in May 2024. However, by historic standards, homes are continuing to sell relatively quickly across Virginia.

Affordability challenges and mixed market signals continue keeping some would-be buyers on the sidelines. “Economic uncertainty and fluctuations in the labor market are making some buyers hesitant to enter the housing market,” said Virginia REALTORS® Chief Economist Ryan Price. “With mortgage rates still hovering near 7%, many Virginians are waiting for more stability before making a move.”

The Virginia Home Sales Report is published by Virginia REALTORS®. Click here to view the full May 2025 Virginia Home Sales Report.