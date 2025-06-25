Youngkin and Miyares Attend the Swearing in Ceremony for DJ Daniel

Yesterday, Governor Glenn Youngkin and Attorney General Jason Miyares attended the swearing in ceremony of Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel, a 13-year-old battling brain cancer. DJ was sworn in as Honorary State Trooper, Honorary Correctional Officer, Honorary Probation and Parole Officer, Honorary Petersburg Officer, and Henrico County Firefighter.

DJ and his father, Theodis, have traveled all over the United States, fulfilling DJ’s goal of being sworn in by 1,000 law enforcement agencies. He has surpassed that milestone, being sworn in to over 1,350 law enforcement agencies. DJ gained national attention in March 2025, when President Trump personally introduced him before his swearing in as an honorary Secret Service member. On May 1, 2025, DJ was honored with a special appointment as an honorary Virginia Sheriff and has been welcomed back to receive further appointments today.

“It is a great honor to welcome DJ Daniel as the newest member of these Virginia law enforcement agencies, including as our newest State Trooper. DJ’s fight represents a symbol of hope and determination for the Commonwealth,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “I am proud of the leadership that these law enforcement agencies uphold and proud to have DJ join them in our Commonwealth.”

“Today, the Commonwealth of Virginia proudly recognizes DJ Daniel for his selfless character, courage, and strength. At just 13-years-old, DJ Daniel has shown more bravery and spirit than most do in a lifetime. As the top law enforcement officer in the Commonwealth of Virginia, it is an immense privilege and honor to welcome DJ into our law enforcement family — one united by a shared calling to protect and serve. Virginia is in your corner, DJ,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares.

“DJ and his father are two wonderful people,” said Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland. “For all that this young man has been through, you have to admire his outlook on life and the love DJ has for law enforcement and those who put on the badge. He is an inspiration to so many. We love him. I am glad we are able to make his dream come true.”