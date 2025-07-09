AI-Powered Text Scams Could Fool Anyone, Says VA Tech Data Privacy Expert

Don’t believe everything you read — especially if it’s a text message like these:

“Notice: Your vehicle was identified as having an unpaid toll. Click now to pay your balance.”

“We attempted to deliver your package today but were unsuccessful. Please schedule a redelivery or provide payment for a small fee through the link.”

“I’m a recruiter, and I have a job offer for you. Just provide your social security number for a background check.”

Think you can’t be taken in? It’s more likely than many people believe.

Last year, U.S. consumers reported losing $470 million to scam text messages like these, according to the Federal Trade Commission. That’s four times more money lost than in 2020.

Chances are the scams will continue. Virginia Tech data privacy expert Murat Kantarcioglu said he believes evolving artificial intelligence technologies could make text and other scams seem even more realistic and trick more people in the future.

“It’s easy for scammers to use publicly available information from social media to automate highly targeted and convincingly written text messages,” Kantarcioglu said. “A simple post from New York City could trigger a fake parking ticket message claiming to be from the Department of Motor Vehicles.”

He warned that these scams may become even more sophisticated, incorporating realistic-looking images like a car resembling yours allegedly caught running a red light. “More alarmingly, AI can now generate synthetic audio that mimics the voice of a loved one, opening the door to emotionally manipulative scams such as fake emergency calls demanding money,” he said.

Luckily, Kantarcioglu suggests proactive steps smartphone users can take to protect themselves, their finances, and their information.

Beware misused contact information

According to the Pew Research Center, 98 percent of Americans own a cellphone of some kind, making text message scams a convenient way for criminals to reach a broad audience.

“Text messages also tend to capture users’ attention more effectively than emails, making them an attractive channel for scammers,” Kantarcioglu said.

He explained that it’s easy for fraudsters to find phone numbers, and scam texts often drop the names of big companies or trusted entities to tempt users into providing bank account, Social Security, or credit card numbers. “Some text links can even install malware that goes on to harvest sensitive information without tipping off the owner of the device.”