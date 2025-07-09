back to top
AI-Powered Text Scams Could Fool Anyone, Says VA Tech Data Privacy Expert

The Roanoke Star
July 9, 2025

Last year, U.S. consumers reported losing $470 million to scam text messages, according to the Federal Trade Commission. That’s four times more money lost than in 2020. Photo courtesy Adobe Stock.

Don’t believe everything you read — especially if it’s a text message like these:

  • “Notice: Your vehicle was identified as having an unpaid toll. Click now to pay your balance.”
  • “We attempted to deliver your package today but were unsuccessful. Please schedule a redelivery or provide payment for a small fee through the link.”
  • “I’m a recruiter, and I have a job offer for you. Just provide your social security number for a background check.”

Think you can’t be taken in? It’s more likely than many people believe.

Last year, U.S. consumers reported losing $470 million to scam text messages like these, according to the Federal Trade Commission. That’s four times more money lost than in 2020.

Chances are the scams will continue. Virginia Tech data privacy expert Murat Kantarcioglu said he believes evolving artificial intelligence technologies could make text and other scams seem even more realistic and trick more people in the future.

“It’s easy for scammers to use publicly available information from social media to automate highly targeted and convincingly written text messages,” Kantarcioglu said. “A simple post from New York City could trigger a fake parking ticket message claiming to be from the Department of Motor Vehicles.”

He warned that these scams may become even more sophisticated, incorporating realistic-looking images like a car resembling yours allegedly caught running a red light. “More alarmingly, AI can now generate synthetic audio that mimics the voice of a loved one, opening the door to emotionally manipulative scams such as fake emergency calls demanding money,” he said.

Luckily, Kantarcioglu suggests proactive steps smartphone users can take to protect themselves, their finances, and their information.

Beware misused contact information

According to the Pew Research Center, 98 percent of Americans own a cellphone of some kind, making text message scams a convenient way for criminals to reach a broad audience.

“Text messages also tend to capture users’ attention more effectively than emails, making them an attractive channel for scammers,” Kantarcioglu said.

He explained that it’s easy for fraudsters to find phone numbers, and scam texts often drop the names of big companies or trusted entities to tempt users into providing bank account, Social Security, or credit card numbers. “Some text links can even install malware that goes on to harvest sensitive information without tipping off the owner of the device.”

Murat Kantarcioglu. Photo courtesy of Murat Kantarcioglu.

Check your sources

Kantarcioglu recommends that users never respond to text messages from unverified sources or take an action like clicking a link or providing information based on a text message alone.

“Scammers can craft messages that appear realistic either because they have background information or they can simply get lucky,” he said. “You may have actually used a toll road two days ago or ordered something online, making the message seem legitimate.”

So, don’t trust the message at all. Instead, verify it through a separate, trusted channel — for instance, by calling your toll road provider directly to check your balance.

Report the scam

Victims of scams may hesitate to make a report when they’ve been scammed. In fact, according to the FTC, the vast majority of frauds are never reported.

“Victims may hesitate to come forward due to embarrassment, but reporting the crime can help prevent further harm and protect the others from similar scams,” Kantarcioglu said. “Notify your credit card company or bank as soon as possible, and then report the scam to law enforcement.”

About Kantarcioglu

Murat Kantarcioglu is a professor of computer science in the College of Engineering at Virginia Tech. His research focuses on data and artificial intelligence, security and privacy, and blockchain data analytics.

