Hollins University To Host USA Cycling Event, July 14, 2025

Hollins University, the City of Roanoke, and Roanoke County are teaming up to present the 2025 and 2026 USA Cycling Endurance Mountain Bike National Championships, hosted by Virginia’s Blue Ridge , from July 14-20, 2025.

This is the first time Virginia’s Blue Ridge – heralded as America’s East Coast mountain biking capital – is hosting the highly anticipated event which will bring thousands of world-class athletes competing for national titles in three different Endurance disciplines: Marathon (XCM); Cross County (XCO); and XC Short course. In 2022 and 2023, the region hosted the Amateur Road National Championships.

The 2025 event includes seven days of competitions combining cross-country and marathon mountain bike events.

“We are thrilled to welcome more than 1,900 athletes and their families from around the country to Virginia’s Blue Ridge (VBR),” says John Oney, STS, vice president of sports and sales, Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge . “This event will generate approximately $2.2 million in economic impact in the form of hotel, restaurant, and shopping revenue, and will highlight the variety of metro mountain experiences and recreation that VBR is known for.”

The week kicks off with the Marathon (XCM) at Carvins Cove on July 14, beginning and ending on the Hollins campus. Hollins also serves as the parking location for spectators and media. Jon Guy, director of the Hollins Outdoor Program , is coordinating the university’s participation. Joining the Hollins staff to coordinate the event are youth team members with Roanoke Star Cycling.

“Hollins is humbled to partner with Virginia’s Blue Ridge to share the beauty of the Roanoke Valley with the national mountain biking community,” says Hollins University President Mary Dana Hinton. “The Carvins Cove event will take competitors from our historic, picturesque campus to the natural splendor of the Carvins Cove forests, meadows, and reservoir.”

Carvins Cove Event Details:

Please park up the hill on East Campus Drive at Hollins University.

The Hollins venue opens at 5 a.m. on July 14, with races starting 7-8:45 a.m. for various age groups and classes.