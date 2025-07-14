Virginia Launches Nation’s First AI Regulatory Review Under Youngkin

Last week, Governor Glenn Youngkin issued an executive order launching a first-of-its-kind agentic artificial intelligence (AI) regulatory reduction pilot to ensure that the Commonwealth captures the benefits of the latest artificial intelligence technology in reducing regulatory burdens and keeping regulations and guidance documents streamlined and up to date. AI has swept across the nation and our Commonwealth, energizing industries, empowering citizens, and rapidly advancing our way of life in unforeseen ways.

“We have made tremendous strides towards streamlining regulations and the regulatory process in the Commonwealth. Using emergent artificial intelligence tools, we will push this effort further in order to continue our mission of unleashing Virginia’s economy in a way that benefits all of its citizens,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.

The Commonwealth of Virginia is uniquely positioned to capitalize on this technological revolution. This same spirit of innovation and hard work that propels our Commonwealth to its position as the best place to do business must be carried forward by its government.

“The ‘Virginia model’ for regulatory modernization has become the gold standard across the U.S., with other states and federal agencies looking to replicate our reforms. With this newest initiative, Virginia will continue to lead the nation, becoming the first state to launch an agentic AI tool to power the regulatory reduction process,” said Office of Regulatory Management Director Reeve Bull.

This new initiative will represent the first time that a government at the state level has used agentic, generative AI to streamline the regulatory process. It will use an AI tool to scan all of the regulations and guidance documents on the books and identify ways they can be streamlined. The tool will flag any areas in which the regulation contradicts the statute, identify redundancies, and highlight areas in which the regulatory language can be streamlined. And it will empower state agencies to continue using AI to facilitate future reviews of their regulations and guidance documents.

“The Office of Transformation continues to look for ways to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of our state government. We look forward to working with our Office of Regulatory Management to apply the power of AI to our regulatory environment,” said Chief Transformation Officer Rob Ward.

Virginia has already exceeded the 25 percent regulatory reduction goal called for in Executive Directive 1 (2022) and Executive Order 19 (2022). Virginia agencies have streamlined 26.8 percent of the requirements in their regulations and eliminated 47.9 percent of the words in their guidance documents. The majority of Virginia agencies will either hit or exceed the 25 percent reduction goal for regulations and guidance documents.

This new initiative will supercharge that process. It will help the handful of agencies currently struggling to hit the 25 percent goal to get across the finish line. And it will allow agencies that have already met or exceeded a 25 percent reduction to ensure they have streamlined regulations and guidance documents to the greatest extent possible.

Given Virginia’s tremendous success streamlining the regulatory code thus far, it is paramount to maintain momentum and continue searching for reduction opportunities. This new initiative will achieve those goals and also serve as a model for other states and federal agencies that are looking to modernize and streamline government.