Load the Bus for Kids School Supply Drive – Aug 1-3

Roanoke County Public Schools, Roanoke City Public Schools, Salem City Public Schools and Craig County Schools are teaming up with Roanoke area Walmart stores to Load the Bus for Kids! They’re collecting school supplies for students in need across the Roanoke Valley now through Virginia’s Tax-Free Weekend, Aug. 1-3.

School buses will be on site at Roanoke area Walmart stores:

Friday, August 1: 3pm – 7 p.m.

Saturday, August 2: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday, August 3: Noon – 5 p.m.

Come out to any of the Roanoke Valley Walmart stores (Bonsack, Clearbrook, Salem and Valley View) to donate school supplies for students who might not be able to afford the tools they need to be successful in school. They will be collecting supplies at the registers and at bins in each store throughout the day.

They also will be accepting donations of back-to-school supplies and/or monetary donations for students in need. Any money collected at the event will be used to purchase school supplies. Every item and every cent of donations will go to help students in need in the Roanoke Valley and beyond.

What kind of supplies do they need?

They need backpacks, glue sticks, notebooks, 3-ring binders, crayons, colored pencils, notebook paper (college and wide-ruled), pens, pencils, highlighters, rulers, folders, scissors, and construction paper. They also need classroom items like tissues, hand sanitizer, printer paper, dry erase markers and more.

“Each year, thousands of families across the Roanoke Valley struggle to provide the supplies their children need to be successful in the classroom,” said Roanoke County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Ken Nicely. “The school divisions in the Roanoke Valley and beyond are coming together to support our students, and we need your help. Every single donation will help students learn and achieve, giving these students confidence in their learning and preparing them to be Opportunity Ready,” Dr. Nicely added.

“Each year, our community steps up to make sure students have the tools they need for a strong start,” said Dr. Verletta White, Superintendent of Roanoke City Public Schools. “Load the Bus reflects our shared commitment across the Roanoke Valley to lift up every student and support them by name, need, and strength.”