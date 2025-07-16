Miyares Raises Over $4.7 Million in Less Than 30 Days

Attorney General Jason Miyares remains in a strong position heading into the November general election, with significant cash on hand since announcing that he would seek re-election in 2025.

Overall, Miyares raised over $4.7 million in less than 30 days, as reflected in the upcoming campaign finance reports filed on July 15. Between his campaign committee, Miyares for Virginia, and his affiliated PAC, A Safer Virginia, Jason Miyares’ campaign heads into the 2025 general election with over $8.2 million cash on hand—a staggering amount to be reported by a candidate for attorney general in Virginia.

“With November fast approaching, the outpouring of support for Attorney General Miyares from across the Commonwealth remains astounding. Virginians understand that a return to the Democrats’ radical criminal-first, victim-last mindset tarnishes our Commonwealth and rejects common sense,” said Alex Cofield, Press Secretary. “Virginians believe in Jason Miyares’ record defending our rights and freedoms, protecting our kids, and making our communities safer while standing with law enforcement and holding violent criminals accountable. Virginians know who they trust when it comes to protecting the people.”

With impressive cash on hand numbers and an ironclad record of accomplishment, Attorney General Miyares heads towards November with strong momentum and an exemplary record of protecting all Virginians.