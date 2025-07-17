ROBERT L. MARONIC: Bill Clinton’s Shameful Congratulations Of Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani – Part I

Far-left Democratic Socialist and Queens three-term assemblyman, Zohran Mamdani, won the Democratic primary on June 24, possibly to become the next New York City mayor on November 4. The charismatic candidate decisively defeated disgraced ex-Governor Andrew Cuomo by winning a commanding 56% of the vote compared to Cuomo’s lackluster 44%.

It should be noted that Mamdani won the nomination with a turnout of “slightly less than 30% of [registered] Democrats” voting in the sweltering 99° (37.2 °C) heat as reported in Central Park, which broke a record established in 1888.

Mamdani did exceedingly well in the primary, considering that he only became a naturalized U.S. citizen at the age of 28 in 2018. This occurred after being a lifelong citizen of Uganda, where he still owns four acres of property bordering Lake Victoria valued at “between $150,000 and $250,000.”

However, Mamdani, who ludicrously considers himself a proletarian hero, is actually a privileged bourgeois or upper-middle-class trust fund kid. He is the son of leftist Mahmood Mamdani, who is the Herbert H. Lehman Professor of Government at Columbia University, with a salary estimated to be between $200,000 and $300,000, and multi-millionaire Oscar-nominated filmmaker Mira Nair, who directed Mississippi Masala in 1991 starring Denzel Washington, profiting $2,332,515.

As Brandon Goldman accurately wrote in The Spectator World in an article entitled, “Zohran Mamdani’s Radical Parents” on July 14, “they hypocritically lament America while luxuriating in its fruits.” Ironically, the Herbert H. Lehman Professor of Government at Columbia University was named after the first Jewish governor of New York from 1933 to 1942, who later represented New York as a senator from 1949 to 1957.

As a child, Mamdani attended the private and exclusive Bank Street School (K-8) in affluent Manhattan, the elite Bronx High School of Science, and graduated from the woke, ultra-expensive Bowdoin College in 2014 in Maine while majoring in Africana Studies. Raised in great affluence and privilege as a child, Mamdani’s elementary/middle school, and college have been primarily for the privileged wealthy. Today, the comprehensive fee at the Bank Street School for the 2025-26 academic year is a shocking $66,000 per year, while ultra-liberal Bowden College is a more shocking $93,000.

The 33-year-old Queens assemblyman’s net worth is estimated to be a paltry $200,000 despite his well-paid base salary of $142,000. Unfortunately, according to Forbes, Mamdani is not yet wealthy enough to own three homes like fellow Democratic Socialist Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT), who endorsed him on June 17. Sanders’ net worth is estimated to be $2 million, most likely because of his fearless “fight the oligarchy” campaign, which he has been waging since 2007.

However, Mamdani, who is arrogantly omniscient to “improve” the New York City economy, lacks any substantive experience working in the private sector. According to a recent New York Post headline, “Zohran Mamdani has barely ever had a job, with just 3 years in the workforce — including his mediocre rap career, and a gig for his mom.”

That is not exactly an impressive resume, which would demonstrate an understanding of basic economics 101 before becoming the next New York City mayor, which pays $258,750 per year. He also possesses no experience in local government. Mamdani, who once called for “seizing the means of production” in 2021, is grudgingly proposing far-left socialism, which has failed throughout world history, and not a social welfare state like Denmark, Sweden, or Norway.

Just ask the people of Cuba, Venezuela, North Korea, Laos, Soviet Russia, and totalitarian Communist China, which advocates Marxism-Leninism with Chinese characteristics (Beijing-controlled capitalism), about the oligarchic success and dismal failure of socialism. This is especially true compared to the political and economic freedom as guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights.

The “regressive” Mamdani, who is a virulent anti-white racist and duplicitous antisemite, participated in “protests against Israel just days after the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas terror attack that killed 1,200 Israelis,” not to mention his mocking of Hanukkah. In regard to his dangerous antisemitism, fellow Queens Democratic assemblyman Sam Berger succinctly stated on June 22, “‘when someone [Mamdani] spends years relentlessly targeting the world’s only Jewish state through legislation, boycotts and protests — while remaining silent on the abuses of regimes like Iran, China or Russia —it’s not principled criticism, it’s antisemitism, plain and simple.’” I agree 100% with Berger’s observations.

Despite Mamdani’s charming personality, articulate interviews, and earnest press conferences, he zealously and odiously wants to “globalize the intifada,” whose meaning he has REFUSED to clarify. He also strongly supports the radical leftist Judeocidal BDS (Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions) movement against Israel.

His Columbia University father once slanderously stated in 2013 that he would not visit Israel until “‘apartheid is over.’” He ignores the undisputed fact that there are over two million Arabs, composed of Muslims, Christians, and Druze, living peacefully in Israel, with Arabs represented in both the Knesset (parliament) and Supreme Court. Mamdani’s father has also stated that, “‘in the international community, Israel stands for the exercise of power with impunity.”

The apple apparently did not fall too far from the tree.

In December 2024, neo-Marxist Mamdani publicly threatened to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu because of the Islamo-Nazi Hamas-fabricated accusations of war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip after October 7, 2023. He has also stated that if he were elected mayor in November, “he would not visit Israel, breaking with a tradition upheld by mayors since 1951.”

Mamdani won the Democratic nomination on a most glib and gullible platform of “affordability,” claiming to help lower-income or working-class New Yorkers. The wannabe Fidel Castro of the Big Apple has unbelievably proposed “city-owned grocery stores,” free bus fares, free universal childcare, defunding the police, freezing rent on one million rent-stabilized apartments, raising the minimum wage to $30 by 2030, higher corporate taxes, higher taxes on the super-rich and protecting illegal aliens by “[kicking] the fascist ICE out of New York City.”

He also wants to make “CUNY [City University of New York] tuition-free,” according to moderate Senator John Fetterman (D-PA), who has called his candidacy Christmas in July for the Republican Party. In fact, Fetterman does not even consider Mamdani a Democrat.

Unfortunately, his policies would become an economic disaster for New York City, causing capital to flee, and his policies would simply bankrupt the city. Mamdani has also proposed “constructing 200,000 new units [“union-built, rent-stabilized homes”] over the next 10 years,” “[banning] non-compete clauses” and raising the “corporate tax rate to match New Jersey’s 11.5%, bringing in $5 billion.” His socialistic proposals on his political platform continue ad nauseam.

What is especially disturbing is that Mamdani has never had a successful legislative career in Albany despite over four years in the Assembly. Only three of his bills have ever become law, signed by the governor.

Mamdani stated on NBC’s Meet the Press on June 29 that he truly wanted to abolish billionaires in New York City for the first time in U.S. history. Unfortunately, for Mamdani, there are 123 billionaires in New York City, which is more than “any other town in the world,” who might be happy in the future to relocate to Florida, Tennessee, or Texas.

To be continued

Robert L. Maronic