Miyares Celebrates Virginia Rules Camp Season

Attorney General Jason Miyares joined Virginia Rules campers in Norfolk last week to celebrate the 21st season of Virginia Rules Camps, supported by over $62,000 in grants from the Office of the Attorney General (OAG). Organized in collaboration with Virginia law enforcement agencies and local community stakeholders, Virginia Rules Camps offer young people a unique opportunity to learn about Virginia law while enjoying enriching outdoor activities and building positive relationships with local law enforcement officers.

This year, Attorney General Miyares worked to expand the number of camps from 15 locations to 25, including Albemarle County, Augusta County, Bluefield, Botetourt County (2 sessions), Bristol, Buena Vista, Chesapeake, Chesterfield County (4 sessions), Dickenson County, Franklin County, Lexington (3 sessions), Newport News, Norfolk, Nottoway County, Petersburg, Pittsylvania County, Prince William County, Radford, Roanoke County, Russell County, Shenandoah County, Stafford County (2 sessions), and Washington County.

Virginia Rules Camp combines traditional summer camp activities–such as swimming, fishing, canoeing, hiking, and archery–with daily lessons educating on issues such as the dangers of fentanyl and the threat of gun and gang violence.

“Your safety is my mission. By investing in Virginia’s youth, we equip them with the knowledge they need to reach their full potential,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares. “Our Virginia Rules Camps not only teach our you about healthy habits and the law but also empower them to become informed citizens, make responsible choices, and foster positive relationships within their communities.”

Rising sixth through ninth graders are at the ideal age to benefit from Virginia Rules Camp. While most young people are out of school for the summer, many have little to keep them busy. At no cost to the parents, Virginia Rules Camp offers these kids positive outdoor experiences, companionship, and an early opportunity to make healthy choices in their lives.

“The curriculum is very appropriate. It’s all the things kids could be introduced to at their age, and we have open conversations. We wear plain clothes, so they don’t even think of us as police officers,” said Sarah Powell, Detective with the City of Richmond Police Department.

For more information about Virginia Rules Camp, visit www.virginiarules.org.