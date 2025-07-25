Justice Revival Tour Comes to Southwest Virginia

This Sunday, July 27, staff from the Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy (VICPP), the Virginia Poverty Law Center (VPLC)) and the Virginia NAACP (NAACPVA) will head to cities and towns across the commonwealth for a special “Interfaith Justice Revival” tour Sunday, July 27, to Saturday, August 2, offering fellowship, food, and powerful conversations. Taking inspiration from old-school religious gatherings, faith and community leaders will speak about the integral ties between faith and justice and the importance of civic engagement in anticipation of the November election. This tour will include nine events in communities throughout the western half of the state over seven days.

VICPP is partnering with the Virginia Poverty Law Center, the Virginia NAACP, and local religious and lay leaders, hoping to inspire attendees to work to make the world a better place for all. They plan to visit towns and cities including Lynchburg, Roanoke, Blacksburg, Wytheville, Big Stone Gap, Bristol, Floyd and Danville.

“This tour is deeply important to us, because we want to strengthen our relationships throughout the Commonwealth,” said Sheila Herlihy Hennessee, VICPP’s director of faith organizing,and the primary planner of the event series.“We want to make sure that our lawmakers in Richmond are hearing the real values and concerns of people of faith, no matter how far down I-81 they live.”

The Virginia Interfaith Center is the largest statewide advocacy voice for the faith community, comprised of 20,000 members, 750 houses of worship, and 1,000 clergy of all faiths, and people of goodwill, from across the state. As a nonpartisan nonprofit, VICPP advocates in the General Assembly for economic, racial, and social justice legislation impacting under-resourced and marginalized communities throughout the commonwealth. This road trip is an effort to connect with communities across southwestern Virginia and inspire action based on the shared values of faith and justice.

The Revival meetings will start with a potluck and continue with music, prayer, calls to action, and opportunities to build relationships. The “Faith and Advocacy” gatherings will offer light refreshments, with a welcome from local clergy and a presentation from organizational staff. All are welcome!



Details: tinyurl.com/InterfaithJusticeRevival.

EVENT LIST

Lynchburg – Sunday, July 27 (meet and greet) 5:30 pm at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) Facebook event and Flyer to share



Roanoke – Monday, July 28 (Download flyer) 5:30 pm potluck, 6:00 program at Williams Memorial Baptist Church Interfaith Justice Revival Facebook event and event will be livestreamed



Christiansburg – Tuesday, July 29 (meet and greet) 11:00 am at Christ our Savior Lutheran Church Facebook event



Wytheville – Tuesday, July 29 (meet and greet) 2:30 pm, Johnson Lobby (Grayson Hall) Wytheville Community College Facebook event



Wise County – Wednesday, July 30 (meet and greet) 10:00 am at Lincoln Road Coffee Lounge in Norton, VA



Bristol – Thursday, July 31 (Download flyer) 5:30 pm potluck, 6:00 program at Lee Street Baptist Church Interfaith Justice Revival Facebook event

Floyd – Friday, August 1 (meet and greet) 3:00 pm at Zion Lutheran Church Facebook event

