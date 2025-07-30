Roanoke Regional Chamber Cuts the Ribbon on New Office at Varsity Park

On July 22nd, the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce officially opened the doors to its new headquarters with a ribbon cutting and open house at 1948 Franklin Road SW, Suite 200. More than 150 guests gathered to celebrate the Chamber’s move to Varsity Park, a significant milestone that reflects both strategic growth and a renewed commitment to serving Virginia’s Blue Ridge.

The celebration included remarks from Chamber President & CEO Eric Sichau, who shared the vision behind the move: “We selected this location because of its accessibility and visibility within the growing Franklin Road corridor. It positions us to better serve our members across the region.”

The new space features a modern layout designed for member engagement, business development, and regional collaboration. With flexible meeting space, updated technology, and increased accessibility, the Chamber is poised to expand its programming—from networking events and business workshops to public policy roundtables and strategic partnerships.

The event also served as a reminder of the Chamber’s broad service area, which includes Roanoke City, Roanoke County, Salem, Botetourt County, Franklin County, the Town of Vinton, the Town of Rocky Mount and parts of Bedford County, and Montgomery County. Colleagues from partner Chambers and local governments were in attendance, highlighting the strong regional ties that define the Chamber’s work.

The Roanoke Regional Chamber had operated out of its previous location on Jefferson Rd for over 30 years. The move to Varsity Park marks a new chapter—one that underscores the Chamber’s role as a convener of leaders, connector of businesses, and champion for economic growth in Virginia’s Blue Ridge.

As the doors officially opened, so too did new opportunities for the Chamber to support, engage, and grow the business community it proudly represents. With a fresh space and a forward-looking vision, the Roanoke Regional Chamber stands ready to lead the region’s business community into its next era of growth and collaboration.