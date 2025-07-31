Virginia Tech Uncovers Millipede Compounds with Drug Potential

back to top
The Roanoke Star
July 31, 2025

Virginia Tech Scientists Discover Millipede Compounds with Potential for Neurological Drug Development
Chemist Emily Mevers (at right) and her graduate student, Rose Campbell, lift logs in Old Growth Forest in search for millipedes. Photo by Steven Mackay for Virginia Tech.

Millipedes get a bad rap — their many legs put people off and could classify them as “creepy crawly.” But these anthropods’ secretions could hold the key to new drug discovery for the treatment of neurological diseases and pain.

Chemist Emily Mevers and her team recently discovered a new set of complex structures in millipede secretions that can modulate specific neuroreceptors in ant brains.

The newly discovered structures fall into a class of naturally occurring compounds called alkaloids. The Mevers team named them the andrognathanols and the andrognathines after the producing millipede, Andrognathus corticarius, found on Virginia Tech’s Blacksburg campus in Old Growth Forest. These discoveries were recently published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society.

A new compound discovery

Mevers specializes in leveraging the chemistry of underexplored ecological niches, in this case the millipede, in the name of drug discovery.

After collecting millipedes from under leaf litter and fallen branches in Old Growth Forest, Mevers and team members used a variety of analytical tools to identify the compounds contained in the millipedes’ defensive glands. They also learned that the millipedes release these compounds to ward off predators while also sharing their location with their kin.

Broader implications

Despite their pervasiveness, much about millipedes remains mysterious — including their specific habitats, numbers, diets, behaviors, and chemistry. Mevers, in collaboration with millipede expert Paul Marek in the entomology department, is working to fill in some of these gaps and see if what they uncover could be useful for future medications.

Previously, Mevers and Marek examined a millipede native to the Pacific Northwest, Ishcnocybe plicata, and discovered that related alkaloids potently and selectively interact with a single neuroreceptor called Sigma-1. The interaction suggested that this family of compounds may have useful pharmacology potential for the treatment of pain and other neurological disorders.

The Mevers group discovered that the new alkaloids are actively secreted from the Hokie millipede when it is physically disturbed. The secretions cause disorientation in ants, a presumed natural predator. A subset of these compounds possesses similar interactions with the Sigma-1 neuroreceptor.

Moving toward drug development

With the newfound complex compounds in hand, the next step is finding people to actually make them in larger quantities and evaluate their biomedical applications.

“These compounds are quite complex, so they’re going to take some time to synthesize in the lab,” said Mevers.

Once larger quantities are available, Mevers will be able to better study their properties and potential in drug development.

Original study: DOI 10.1021/jacs.5c08079

By Syd Morgan

Social Security Anniversary Celebration Events to Be Held in Roanoke

