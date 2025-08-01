Mic Drop Club in Roanoke to Help Women Build Public Speaking Confidence

A new women’s public speaking club is launching locally with one clear mission: to help more women develop their voices and confidently step up to the mic—whether that’s in a boardroom, a Zoom call, a PTA Meeting or on a big stage. The in-person kickoff is Sept 17 in Lynchburg or Sept. 18 at Olde Salem Brewing in Roanoke and the next virtual session on Aug. 7.

Mic Drop Club Roanoke, hosted in Roanoke by Katie Beach and in Lynchburg by Dr. Kate Steiner is part of a global network of local chapters under Mic Drop Workshop, a company founded by speaker and entrepreneur Jess Ekstrom to help women become thought leaders through public speaking.

“I have already met so many inspirational female leaders through this program and can’t wait to share it with this region,” said Katie Beach, host for the Roanoke chapter. “These are skills for everyday life, from running better meetings to running your company to launching a more public career. Time and time again the fear of speaking holds us back, and I am excited to watch the impact this program has for the women in our region.”

“As someone who works remotely, Mic Drop Club has helped me to both collaborate and connect with other supportive women. I am excited to have this networking opportunity here in the region while also opening connections worldwide,” said Dr. Kate Steiner, host for the Lynchburg chapter.

Event Details – Roanoke

When: 9-11 am on Sept. 18

Where: Olde Salem Brewing, Market Street in Downtown Roanoke

Who is Invited: Women looking to boost their confidence in public speaking skills

Cost: $149/annually with discount

Event Details – Lynchburg

When: 9-11 am on Sept. 17

Where: Liberty Mountain Conference Center

Who is Invited: Women looking to boost their confidence in public speaking skills

Cost: $149/annually with discount

The club’s curriculum is developed by Lead Trainer Lindsay Boccardo, a workplace expert and advocate for women’s growth. As Lindsay puts it, “When women win, we all win.”

Mic Drop Club meets monthly virtually and quarterly in-person. It blends low-pressure public speaking practice with community and connection. Each session includes speaking prompts, structured feedback, and personal growth exercises designed to help members find their voice and use it loudly and proudly inside and outside of work.

With chapters in cities around the world, Mic Drop Club is changing the narrative of who we see and hear on stages and in leadership.

To join the Roanoke chapter or learn more, visit: https://micdropworkshop.com/coupon/roanoke25/ or visit https://micdropworkshop.com/club/ and use code Roanoke25 for 25% off

To join the Lynchburg chapter or learn more, visit:

https://micdropworkshop.com/coupon/lynchburg25/ or https://micdropworkshop.com/club/ and use code Lynchburg25 for 25% off