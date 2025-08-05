Blue Ridge TWENTY28’s Olivia Cummins Wins Littleton Twilight

Roanoke, Va. After a few much-needed weeks at home in Roanoke, it’s been a blessing to slow down, breathe in the Blue Ridge Mountain air, and enjoy the cooler temperatures as summer begins to wind down. I took this time to reset and re-energize—something we all need from time to time—but I’m starting to feel just a little too cozy. And that can only mean one thing: it’s time to hit the road again.

This week marks the start of a new travel block, and one of the things I love most about this country is its vastness—every drive brings a new adventure. With a couple of long days ahead in the Berglund Ford van, I’ll first head to St. Louis, then on to Colorado Springs for a training camp and the USA Cycling Elite Track National Championships.

With the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift now wrapped, I’ve found myself more motivated than ever—reflecting on just how far women’s cycling, and women’s sports overall, have come. The momentum is real and inspiring, fueled by growing visibility, investment, and belief in female athletes. It drives everything we do.

We all push in our own ways, and for me, keeping a team going for two decades has been my way of contributing to that progress. Serving on boards and committees is another avenue I’ve taken to help shape the future of the sport.

If you believe in the power and potential of women’s cycling, now is the time to get involved—whether it’s volunteering, advocating, mentoring, or simply showing up to cheer. Every action, no matter how small, helps move the needle forward.

Thanks for reading,

Nicola

Olivia Cummins back in the groove of winning!

Anna Hicks levels up her strengths

Our Colorado-based duo, Olivia Cummins and Anna Hicks, kicked things off with a bang at the Audi Denver Littleton Twilight Criterium and Arts Festival. Now in its 12th year, this event in historic Downtown Littleton brought the energy—both on and off the course. Anna was relentless from the start, covering moves, grabbing primes, and setting the pace. Olivia raced with poise and precision, saving her effort for when it mattered most. In the final laps, as a break of seven slipped off the front, she launched—and crossed the line several bike lengths ahead of her competitors for the win.

“I’m really happy to see Olivia finding her stride again—she’s an incredibly talented athlete. Post-Olympic years can be mentally and physically challenging, finishing her degree was another milestone this year, but now she’s racing with renewed focus and intelligence.” Commented GM Nicola Cranmer. “Anna, meanwhile, has been putting in the work on the track and building a strong endurance base, and it’s clearly paying off. She’s powerful, confident, and will be a major asset in the races ahead.”

“Winning Littleton Twilight in a sprint from a break of seven was super special. My teammate Anna Hicks set things up perfectly, doing amazing work early on to keep the pace high and cover key moves. I’ve had my eye on this race for a long time — coming up short with second place the last time I was here in 2021 — so to finally take the win feels really rewarding.” – Olivia Cummins.

“It was awesome to jump back into crit racing especially at Littleton which brings out a super fun local crowd. I loved racing with my teammate, Olivia who is a badass across the board. It’s exciting to race with teammates I fully trust and believe in! I am excited by where my fitness is at as we look toward track nationals.” – Anna Hicks

Next up: Colorado Springs for a mini camp and race prep for our international riders, while our U.S.-based athletes head into a USA Cycling endurance camp and the Elite Track National Championships. From there, it’s on to the Gateway Cup in St. Louis, the Maryland Cycling Classic (UCI 1.1), and the Bucks County Classic. It’s day by day, race by race—and we’re rolling full speed ahead.