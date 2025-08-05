Highland County Fair Returns August 27–30 with Family Fun, Traditions, and New Attractions

The Highland County Fair, Virginia’s longest-running small county fair, is back and bigger than ever! From Wednesday, August 27 through Saturday, August 30, the fairgrounds in Monterey will come alive with the sights, sounds, and flavors of one of the region’s most beloved traditions. A special Horse Show will kick things off on Saturday, August 23 and a Parade on Wednesday August 27.

This year’s fair promises a vibrant mix of agricultural showcases, live entertainment, thrilling competitions, and family-friendly fun. Highlights include:

Valley Amusement Rides each day with special Family Night pricing on Wednesday, Aug 27

Demolition Derby (Thursday, Aug. 28)

Rabbit Race & Livestock Costume Contest/Obstacle Course (Friday, Aug. 29)

NEW Lumberjack Contests (Friday, Aug. 29)

Truck, Tractor & Diesel Truck Pull (Saturday, Aug. 30)

Dog Show (Saturday, Aug. 30)

4-H & FFA Livestock Shows and Sale

Live Music from Jack & Davis Reid, The Crestmen, Cameron Simmons, Cayden Roberson, Wound Tight & Southern Rail Express

Face Painting, Clogging, Kiddie Show, Cornhole Tournament, and Sky High Skyler

The Fair also features exhibits in arts, crafts, horticulture, baking, photography, taxidermy, and more, showcasing the talents and traditions of Highland County residents. Non-profit food vendors, games, and community spirit round out the experience.

The Highland County Fair is a collaborative effort of local civic organizations and volunteers, dedicated to celebrating rural heritage and supporting youth development. Admission and vendors are primarily cash-only, and ATMs will be available on-site.

Mark your calendars and bring the whole family—there’s something for everyone at the 74th Annual Highland County Fair!

The Highland County Fair is directly supported by the Highland County Chamber of Commerce, Blue Grass Ruritans, Mill Gap Ruritans, Stonewall Ruritans, Bolar Ruritans, and the Monterey Lions Club. The Platinum Sponsors of the 74th Annual Fair are Brightway Inc. Gutshall’s Exxon, Burke & Herbert Bank, and Bath Community Hospital.

The Highland County Fair Association, Inc. Operates as a 501(c)(3), supporting charitable, educational, and community enrichment efforts in Highland County through agriculture, the arts, and hands-on learning experiences. For more information, please visit www.highlandcountyfairva.com.