ROBERT L. MARONIC: Hamas Is Responsible For The Horrible Hunger And Manufactured Malnutrition In The Gaza Strip – Part II

So, where has Hamas been getting food to feed themselves? They have been simply stealing or hijacking it from the U.N. collaborationists and food aid trucks using a combination of bribery, violent intimidation, and ideological sympathy.

In fact, even before the war started, Hamas had been “stockpiling desperately needed fuel, food and medicine, as well as ammo and weapons, in the 350 miles of tunnels it [had] carved out under Gaza.” However, none of the food or supplies had ever been intended for the two million Gazans, often regarded as nothing more than expendable human shields.

Hamas is like the plutocratic Yasser Arafat, who died in 2003 with a personal net worth of billions of dollars. They are extremely corrupt and only care about their own selfish political power and not the lives of the Palestinian people.

Hamas’ false accusations of genocide make them look like the righteous victim, and not the aggressors in this war, which they started, and have recently continued to win in the corrupt court of world public opinion. This is most true among international journalists, especially on the internet, based solely on distorted propaganda and optics.

This has especially included Hamas’ demand in “shutting down the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation [GHF], the new U.S.- and Israel-backed aid group, [which] was the no. 2 item on Hamas’s list of demands [to shut down] in cease-fire negotiations on Thursday [July 24].” It was also noted that the GHF has “‘caused Hamas more fear than anything else has in the past two years’” because they cannot steal food from trucks guarded by armed Israeli and U.S. contractors. The GHF “removed Hamas’ greatest source of leverage, of using hunger as a threat and a weapon of war.”

Unfortunately, Hamas’ propaganda has negatively influenced such a cowardly, appeasing, and feckless world leader as French President Emmanuel Macron. This maternally-fixated man idiotically and gullibly believes Hamas’ monstrous blood libel or blatant lie of genocide and the deliberate Israeli starvation of Gazan civilians. Macron, who cannot be reelected for a third consecutive term, clearly lacks moral clarity.

Hamas is fully to blame because it has deliberately blocked much-needed U.S. and Israeli-backed food aid trucks organized by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) for months, which was created to circumvent the Hamas-tolerated and inadequate U.N. food aid trucks. The GHF has consistently “[blamed] Hamas for the violence that has often surrounded the group’s sites” throughout the Gaza Strip.

As Yifa Segal accurately wrote about feeding Gazans and Hamas’s inhumane opposition to the Gaza Humanitarian Fund for two years in The Jerusalem Post on August 4, “Hamas was stealing the [food] aid. It controlled the UN-led distribution mechanisms, diverted supplies for its own fighters, and sold the rest back to desperate civilians at exorbitant prices. Aid meant for starving families was weaponized by a terrorist regime.”

How would Macron feel if Berlin suddenly announced that it had decided to deny the existence of France? I think that Paris would have extreme cause for concern and painful, humiliating flashbacks to June 22, 1940.

That is precisely the same fate that Israel has been experiencing since 1948. Both the Palestinian Authority on the West Bank and Hamas in the Gaza Strip still openly advocate for the total annihilation of the Jewish state.

Macron stated on July 24 that he boldly intends to go before the U.N. General Assembly in September, no doubt posing as a Churchillian statesman, and declare that France will diplomatically recognize Palestine. I direct the same criticism toward Neville Chamberlainian Prime Minister Keir Starmer of the United Kingdom and weak milquetoast Prime Minister Mark Carney of Canada.

Israel has no intention of suffering the same fate as Czechoslovakia during the Munich Agreement of September 30, 1938, and then disappearing from the world map as the United Kingdom and France sacrificed it in order to appease Nazi Germany.

Now Macron wants to collaborate with Hamas, the Islamo-Nazis of the Middle East, just like Philippe Petain in June 1940. The French president naively wants to unjustifiably reward Hamas and cowardly pander to his domestic Muslim population of 5.7 million people, which now comprises approximately 10% of the French population, and is “expected to rise to 17% by 2050.”

Macron fails to realize that Hamas does not give a damn about the Palestinians. Hamas only cares about their own evil death cult and Hamas Youth, which is analogous to Hitler’s Youth. East Jerusalem or Ramallah, autocratically ruled by 89-year-old de facto dictator Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank, is not much better in wanting to destroy Israel.

As one unidentified Israeli Defense Forces soldier stated in the Jerusalem Post on July 27, “Saudi Arabia bombed the Houthis for 10 years and sent 5,000 trucks of aid, but there was no global outrage. Israel has been bombing Hamas, a terrorist organization, for 21 months and has sent more than 23,000 [my emphasis] [food] aid trucks into Gaza, but is somehow accused of starving Gaza.”

Has any of Hamas’ food ever been shared with the Gazan civilians? That has only occurred if the civilians fully cooperate with Hamas, pay grossly inflated black market or retail prices, and act as mercenaries or spies in Hamas’ increasingly suicidal and losing battle against steadfast Israel.

Otherwise, most civilians have received minimal food aid and are horribly malnourished for their lack of cooperation with Hamas. Unfortunately, an unknown number of Gazans have been simply executed for disagreeing with Hamas so that the fanatical terrorists can set an example to terrorize the rest of the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Civilian anti-war protests in the narrow enclave have been extremely rare during the war for fear of “retribution” or execution. One protest occurred on March 26 in the northern town of Beit Lahiya, which swelled to more than 2,000 to no avail.

Unfortunately, Hamas has completely stopped any more anti-war protests because “[human] rights groups say both the Palestinian Authority [in the West Bank] and Hamas violently suppress dissent [while] quashing protests in the areas they control and jailing and torturing critics.”

The usual means of euphemistically “squashing protests” in both the West Bank and Gaza Strip is most often a bullet to the back of the head or a sharp knife to the back. Gazans simply have no human rights under Hamas, as expressed by Amnesty International on May 28. That especially includes the human right to food and sanitary water, let alone freedom of speech and assembly.

And Macron wants to recognize the state of Palestine? He is both a political lightweight and an amateur. Surely, Paris can do better than this president.

I find it hard to believe that Israel, which has transported wounded and sick Gazans to Israeli hospitals or East Jerusalem by the thousands before and during this unwanted war for medical treatment, would deliberately deny food and water to starving Gazans. Plus, the Israeli military has strict rules of engagement, as previously mentioned, which would never promote a policy of genocide.

Much of the world has become extremely naive in believing Hamas’ propaganda, making Israel look like genocidal Nazis in world public opinion, when in fact Hamas represents the real, unashamed genocidal Islamic Third Reich.

The only option for Hamas is to either accept an inevitable martyr’s death at the hands of Israel or give up their arms and go into exile to either Doha, Qatar, or preferably Tehran, Iran, in exchange for the release of the remaining twenty Israeli hostages and the mortal remains of the fifty others.

However, I highly suspect that Hamas will fight a Hitlerian, futile war reminiscent of the Battle of Berlin in April and May 1945, and Black September will righteously be their ultimate fate.