VDOT Urges Drivers to Stay Alert in School Zones as Students Return

With more than one million Virginia students headed back to school this month, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is calling on everyone to be cautious around school buses and in school zones to keep all road users safe and avoid costly fines and tickets. Students will be commuting to school on foot, by bicycle, by school bus, or by private vehicles.

School buses are the safest way for students to get to and from school, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. However, when walking to and from the bus and while buses are loading and unloading students, they become vulnerable to injury. It is important for motorists to be patient and attentive around school buses and in school zones. Children are smaller and harder for motorists to see.

In Virginia, it is illegal to pass a stopped school bus with flashing red lights and an extended stop sign. This means the bus is picking up or dropping off students. All motorists must stop, whether they are approaching from the front in an opposite lane or overtaking it from the rear. Motorists are not required to stop if a school bus is on the opposite side of a median or barrier, but drivers should be prepared for students exiting the school bus and crossing into their lanes.

Additionally, some local governments are placing safety cameras to monitor speed in school zones. The cameras — not installed by VDOT — are intended to slow down drivers in school zones during certain hours of the day, and violators can be subject to fines.

Here are some tips for drivers:

School buses make frequent stops, so be patient, slow down, and be prepared to stop.

Yellow lights mean the bus is going to stop, so slow down. Remain stopped when lights are flashing red.

Look for students at bus stops and those walking to and from bus stops. Stay alert for students arriving late for the bus as they may dart into the street without looking for traffic.

Watch carefully for students in the morning and afternoon, especially when in the vicinity of school buildings.

Don’t drive distracted. Never use electronic devices while driving and be sure to actively focus on the road and your surroundings.

It is also important for parents and guardians to encourage safety. Here are some tips to go over: