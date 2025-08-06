Youngkin Announces Record-Setting Tourism Spending, $35.1B in Virginia in 2024

Governor Glenn Youngkin and Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC) announced that Virginia’s tourism industry generated a record high $35.1 billion in visitor spending in 2024, marking a 5.4% increase from $33.3 billion in 2023. Overnight visitation to Virginia increased by over one million people to 44.7 million visitors in 2024, up from 43.6 million in 2023, surpassing pre-pandemic levels for the first time and setting a new record.

“In 2024, a record-breaking one million additional overnight visitors chose Virginia, drawn by our unmatched beauty, rich heritage, and welcoming communities,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Those visitors traveled from farther away, stayed longer, and spent more, generating a record $35.1 billion in direct spending. This unprecedented level of economic activity not only supports hundreds of thousands of good-paying jobs and strengthens local businesses, but it also generates crucial state and local tax revenues that help ease the tax burden for Virginia families. When visitors choose Virginia, they’re not just taking a trip, they’re investing in our economy, our workforce, and our future.”

Travelers spent $96 million per day in Virginia in 2024, up from $91 million in 2023. Virginia visitors directly drove $2.5 billion in state and local tax revenue, an increase of $100 million from 2023. Every Virginia household saves $990 annually on state and local taxes because of the revenue generated by visitors.

The tourism industry in Virginia directly supported over 229,000 jobs in 2024, an increase of nearly 5,000 jobs compared to 2023. Direct travel employment is now at 95% of pre-pandemic employment levels. Virginia’s tourism workforce is growing gradually, but staffing shortages remain an ongoing challenge, particularly in the lodging sector.

“Tourism is more than just an economic driver, it plays a foundational role in sustaining Virginia’s workforce,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Juan Pablo Segura. “In fact, one out of every four restaurant jobs and one out of every four recreation sector jobs in the Commonwealth are entirely supported by visitor spending. That means every traveler who chooses Virginia is helping to support local workers and strengthen our Virginia communities. The ripple effects of tourism touch every corner of the Commonwealth, making it an impactful investment in Virginia’s future. A thriving tourism sector helps elevate quality of life in our communities, which is an essential ingredient in attracting new businesses and skilled workers to Virginia.”

“We are incredibly proud to see the continued momentum of Virginia’s tourism industry propelling us to new heights,” said President and CEO of Virginia Tourism Corporation Rita McClenny. “Through strategic marketing and close collaboration with statewide partners, VTC is driving new demand and encouraging longer stays across Virginia. From coast to cliff, our diverse destinations continue to captivate. As we look ahead to milestone moments such as the VA250 commemoration, Virginia is poised to play a leading role in how visitors engage with history, culture, and adventure.”

Virginia Tourism Corporation receives its annual economic impact data from Tourism Economics. The information is based on domestic visitor spending (travelers from within the United States) from per-person trips. Visitors included those who stayed overnight or traveled more than 50 miles to the destination. Detailed economic impact data and methodology are available at vatc.org/research.