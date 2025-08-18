Roanoke Artist Christine Meeks Selected for Prestigious NYC Exhibition

Local abstract expressionist painter Christine Meeks will present her work at New York, I Love You, a curated exhibition at Agora Gallery in Chelsea, New York City, from October 8–14, 2025.

Known for her vibrant color palettes, textured surfaces, and emotional depth, Meeks’ paintings explore themes of energy, emotion, and emergence. The selection marks a milestone in her artistic career, bringing her work from the Blue Ridge Mountains to one of the world’s most renowned art districts.

“This exhibition is deeply personal,” says Meeks. “My parents were both artists from New York, and they married on October 8 — the same date the exhibition opens. It’s a full-circle moment that connects my art, my family, and the city they loved.”

The New York, I Love You exhibition will feature artists from around the world, offering a diverse and dynamic view of contemporary art.

For more information on Christine Meeks and her work, visit: https://www.artmajeur.com/christine-meeks-954759