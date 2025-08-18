back to top
Roanoke Artist Christine Meeks Selected for Prestigious NYC Exhibition

The Roanoke Star
August 18, 2025

Local abstract expressionist painter Christine Meeks will present her work at New York, I Love You, a curated exhibition at Agora Gallery in Chelsea, New York City, from October 8–14, 2025.

Known for her vibrant color palettes, textured surfaces, and emotional depth, Meeks’ paintings explore themes of energy, emotion, and emergence. The selection marks a milestone in her artistic career, bringing her work from the Blue Ridge Mountains to one of the world’s most renowned art districts.

“This exhibition is deeply personal,” says Meeks. “My parents were both artists from New York, and they married on October 8 — the same date the exhibition opens. It’s a full-circle moment that connects my art, my family, and the city they loved.”

The New York, I Love You exhibition will feature artists from around the world, offering a diverse and dynamic view of contemporary art.

For more information on Christine Meeks and her work, visit: https://www.artmajeur.com/christine-meeks-954759

Virginia Regional Transit Announces Expansion into Roanoke

Formerly known in print as The Roanoke Star Sentinel; TheRoanokeStar.com is an independent, community-focused online news source.

Virginia Regional Transit Announces Expansion into Roanoke

Virginia Regional Transit is pleased to announce the expansion...

ROBERT L. MARONIC: ICE Agents Need To Wear Face Masks

I read in Axios on July 31 that Virginia's two U.S....

BOB BROWN: When Will It Ever End?

When and how did hatred of the Jews begin?...

