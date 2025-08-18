ROBERT L. MARONIC: ICE Agents Need To Wear Face Masks

I read in Axios on July 31 that Virginia’s two U.S. Senators, Tim Kaine (D) and Mark Warner (D), aka dumb and dumber, are planning to introduce legislation in the Senate regarding apprehending illegal immigrants. The bill would require ICE(Immigration and Customs Enforcement) agents and other law enforcement officers to “show their faces, and be clearly identifiable when making arrests.”

According to Axios Richmond (Virginia) because of recent incidents in both Chesterfield [county] and Charlottesville, these two senators want both local and federal law-enforcement officials to “visibly show their name and which law enforcement agency they’re with” and “not be masked [my emphasis], with exceptions for some operations and for health purposes.”

Oh, give me a break. These two professional politicians need to retire from the Senate for such idiotic comments.

Both Kaine and Warner are supreme hypocrites. I suspect that, as good Biden Democrats, they never once had a pang of conscience when Antifa wore face masks during the George Floyd riots in 2020. I also suspect that they never once had a problem with such antisemitic protesters as 30-year-old Mahmoud Khalil at Columbia University, whom Representative Elise Stefanie (D-NY) once called “a chief pro-Hamas terrorist agitator,” when he always wore a keffiyeh face mask in order to conceal his identity at Columbia in 2024 and 2025.

However, in Kane’s and Warner’s warped thinking, ICE agents cannot wear face masks in order to protect their identities. I am frankly surprised that these two men do not call ICE arrests either abductions or “kidnappings” like Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass.

Both senators have forgotten that ICE enforces federal laws that govern “border control, customs, trade, and immigration.” That especially includes illegal immigrants, who have committed such serious crimes as fentanyl or nitazines smuggling, child-labor trafficking, sex trafficking, homicide, rape, and spousal abuse, ad nauseam.

ICE primarily enforces federal law that arrests people who have illegally entered the U.S., which is a misdemeanor. If the person tries a second time after deportation, it is a felony. Apparently, Kaine and Warner do not think that this is a serious crime or have a high regard for the rule of law.

Both Kaine and Warner obviously have no empathy for the physical safety and mental well-being of ICE agents and other law enforcement officers assisting them throughout the U.S. To require them to be “unmasked” when apprehending a potential illegal alien is simply asinine.

This is basic common sense 101, which both Kaine and Warner obviously lack.

If I were an ICE agent, my last wish would be to have my face, picture, address, and telephone number broadcasted or doxed on the internet and a neighborhood telephone pole for the world to see. This could not only endanger myself, but also my wife or girlfriend, children, parents, dog, house, and other relatives.

The inevitable murder threats could come directly from Tren de Aragua, MS-13, psychotics, gangbangers, terrorists, Hamas, Hezbollah, illegal immigrants, and especially the notorious Mexican cartels, which operate in the U.S. and are rampant throughout Mexico.

It should be noted that many countries in both Central and South America released their worst prisoners from their jails and prisons in late 2020 before Biden’s inauguration. They released them on the condition that they illegally emigrate to the U.S. and never return, which was identically reminiscent of Fidel Castro’s Mariel boatlift in Cuba in 1980. These people obviously would not have much respect for the life of an identified ICE agent.

When an ICE agent makes an arrest, his or her gold-colored badge and vest patch are sufficient identification before handcuffing a suspect, along with an obligatory reading of the suspect’s Miranda rights. That also includes other law enforcement officials such as the state police, FBI, ATF, HSI, DEA, and others, who usually accompany ICE agents because many criminal suspects are potentially both armed and dangerous.

To take away the face mask of an ICE agent or an accompanying law enforcement official would be almost like taking away a police officer’s sidearm. That would be idiotic.

An iPhone or Android video of an ICE arrest posted on the internet in order to dox an agent or law enforcement officer can be just as deadly as a bullet. Both Senators Kane and Warner fail to realize this basic fact.

Apparently, these two Biden-backing buffoons naively and gullibly believed former Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas when he stated on July 21, 2022,“our border is secure.” In fact, not once during the Biden administration was our southern or northern border ever secure from the millions of illegal migrants, over a million gotaways and the 300,000 children, who were inhumanely forced into sex or labor trafficking while their parents are still held hostage upon the threat of death in their native countries.

It has been estimated that at least eight million illegal immigrants, along with “1.7 million known gotaways,” crossed both our southern and northern borders under the worst president in the history of the republic — Joe Biden. To my knowledge, both Senators Kaine and Warner never raised one objection, as far as I know, to Biden’s desire to turn the U.S. into the European Union with meaningless borders.

That is because both these senators wanted to turn these illegal aliens into budding Democrats, increase (gerrymander) the Democratic districts in Congress, include illegal aliens in the 2030 census, and then firmly control both the House of Representatives and Senate in the 2030s and 2040s.

Biden ultimately realized that the Democratic Party could only win in the future if it changed the demographics of thevoters because they could not change the politics of both the Independent and Republican voters. Biden knew that in order to gain the political loyalty of millions of new illegal aliens, he had to make them dependent on such government welfare as SNAP, free Medicaid, in-state college tuition, sanctuary cities, free or subsidized housing (e.g., hotel lodging), and many other government benefits and largesse.

It was the ultimate political quid pro quo.

Plus, many businesses and corporations, which contributed to the Democratic Party, highly benefited from the cheap labor of illegal immigrants, especially child or sweatshop labor, despite E-Verify.

If the Republicans win the House of Representatives in the 2026 midterm elections, Kaine’s and Warner’s proposed legislation will not become law. If not, respect for law and order, which is the bedrock of American society, will increasingly diminish in our society, especially lowering middle-class wages because of unfair competition from illegal serf-like foreign labor.

The more ICE agents, who are doxed because they cannot legally wear face masks, the fewer illegal aliens will be apprehended. Both Kaine and Warner know that, without face masks, ICE agents would become extremely demoralized. Then more illegal aliens will be able to vote Democratic, thereby creating more Democratic Congressional districts nationwide, enhancing their control of the House of Representatives.

That is because both Kaine and Warner only believe in the rule of law if it benefits the Democratic Party, which is un-American.

Robert L. Maronic

This is not a developing story.