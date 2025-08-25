Farm Credit Hosts Virtual Farm Education Series

The Farm Credit Knowledge Center will be hosting a virtual educational series called Grow Your Knowledge to Grow Your Farm, starting September 9, 2025. Participants will receive weekly emails with access to four sessions.

The Grow Your Knowledge to Grow Your Farm series is a free offering from the Farm Credit of the Virginias Knowledge Center in which participants will gain valuable insight and resources in order to help grow their operation.

Session one will consist of a Farm Credit and Knowledge Center overview as well as business planning resources. Session two will be Agricultural Law Basics with Jennifer Friedel. Session three will be an overview of Natural Resources Conservation Services (NRCS) and Farm Service Agency (FSA). Session four will focus on state-specific insights, featuring organizations such as Extension, Departments of Agriculture, Farm Bureaus and others from Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia.

Kyley Clevenger, Knowledge Center Director, shared, “We are excited to offer this valuable program virtually. This is an opportunity for those new to agriculture or considering entering the field to discover helpful resources and connect with key organizations.”

The Knowledge Center is excited to offer tailored programming designed to support those seeking to expand their networks and enhance their operations. Registration can be made by visiting FarmCreditofVirginias.com/Knowledge-Center/Events, calling 681-661-4088 or by emailing the Knowledge Center at [email protected].