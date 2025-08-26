VA Tech researchers tackle construction industry challenges with support of new pilot funding

A group of Virginia Tech researchers just got a boost toward bulldozing the construction industry’s biggest challenges.

The Coalition for Smart Construction recently announced the recipients of its first seed grants.

Created to build on the university’s transdisciplinary strengths and collaborative culture, the coalition helps faculty make connections with each other, industry, and government to find innovative, workable solutions to complex problems.

The coalition’s first seed grants are administratively housed in the Institute for Critical Technology and Applied Science, with support from the Hitt Family Foundation and the Office of Strategic Research Alliances.

The coalition selected five initial projects for the seed grants. The grants ranged from $30,000 to $75,000 apiece, totaling $280,000. Each project aims to modernize the construction industry and set the stage for large-scale investments down the road.

“This opportunity is about researchers and industry members working together to take the construction industry to the next level,” said Brett Hitt, co-chairman of HITT Contracting. “With faculty and industry input, we were able to identify specific growth areas where we want to see progress. Our hope is that this funding will jump-start projects that address concerns in these areas, leading us into the future of construction.”

The initiative aims to support projects that fall into one or more of the following growth areas, including:

Advanced materials and manufacturing

Construction operations

Energy

Sustainability

Digital and human interfaces

The projects receiving support are:

3D Printed Concrete Enabled by Real-Time Tracking of Print Quality and Properties

Research themes addressed: Construction operations and digital and human interfaces.

Goal: To use artificial intelligence to track printed concrete quality and to use surface waves to track the setting times of the printed concrete. This will address the industry’s need for real-time tracking of print quality and material strength assessment.

Reseach team:

Alexander Brand, assistant professor, civil and environmental engineering

T.A. Kamakshi, postdoctoral researcher, civil and environmental engineering

Zhenyu “James” Kong, professor, industrial and systems engineering

Andrew McCoy, professor, school of construction

Nathan King, assistant professor, school of architecture

Q. Tran, assistant professor, civil, environmental, and geospatial engineering, Michigan Tech

Michael White, chief executive officer, Crain Company 3D, Crain Impact

Blocked: Affordable Customizable Modular Housing via Computational Design and Digital Fabrication

Research themes addressed: Construction operations and advanced materials and manufacturing.

Goal: Develop and test a customizable modular construction system, based on an adjustable set of parameters, using oriented strand board sheets, cut into parts by computer numerical control milling machines.

Research team:

Ramtin Haghnazar, assistant professor, school of architecture

Mehdi Setareh, professor, school of architecture

Ali Shojaei, assistant professor, school of construction

Vahid Nasir, assistant professor, wood and science engineering, Oregon State University

Babak Vakilzadeh, principal structural engineer, Ziggurat Bold Designers, Ontario, Canada

Setting the Stage for the Coalition for Smart Construction Mass Timber and Construction Hub for Innovation Lab

Research themes addressed: Advanced materials and manufacturing and sustainability.

Goal: To launch a first-of-its-kind construction prototyping facility centered around mass timber construction. The facility will improve construction eﬃciency, and enhance workforce development.

Research team:

Daniel Hindman, associate professor, sustainable biomaterials

Brian Bond, professor, sustainable biomaterials

Adam Phillips, associate professor, civil and environmental engineering

Edward Becker, associate professor, school of architecture

Automated Modular Sub-Assembly for Affordable Housing using Precision Interlocking Oriented Strand Board and Engineered Wood Panels

Research themes addressed: Construction operations and advanced materials and manufacturing.

Goal: To develop and validate a process and technology for an industrialized construction system that optimizes digital fabrication, automation, and human labor.

Research team:

Adam Phillips, associate professor, civil and environmental engineering

Hongrui Yu, assistant professor, civil and environmental engineering

Tripp Shealy, associate professor, civil and environmental engineering

Daniel Hindman, associate professor, sustainable biomaterials

Max Ofsa, 3D Design Studio Manager, University Libraries

Transforming Precast Concrete Construction through a Cradle-to-Cradle Approach

Research themes addressed: Sustainability, construction operations, and digital human interfaces.

Goal: To explore a cradle-to-cradle approach for building design and construction using precast concrete elements to reduce the massive accumulation of construction and demolition waste.

Research team:

Tanyel Bulbul, associate professor, school of construction

Jim Jones, professor, school of architecture

Sean McGinnis, professor of practice, civil and environmental engineering

Metromont: Precast Concrete Manufacturer, Winchester, Virginia

Precast/Prestressed Concrete Institute Mid-Atlantic, Chicago, Illinois

The projects were chosen in January and are underway. Findings will be presented at a research showcase to highlight opportunities to extend the initial work and spark promising new collaborations.

“Seed money like this is especially valuable because it allows us to pursue ideas of tremendous potential and lay the groundwork for much larger proposals for support down the road,” said Virginia Tech Associate Vice President for Strategic Resources Jon Porter. “We take pride in our faculty’s eagerness to collaborate with both industry and each other to apply their skills to critical questions in construction. And we are particularly grateful to the Hitt Family Foundation for its generous financial support for these projects.”

Plans to build a Coalition for Smart Construction came into focus in 2023, in connection with an expanding partnership with HITT Contracting. Along with helping seed early stage research, it brings Virginia Tech experts together with industry and government stakeholders to share ideas.

The coalition’s physical footprint will eventually be expanded to include 40,000 square feet on the ground floor of a new headquarters HITT Contracting is building in Falls Church, Virginia. Ground was broken in February 2025, and the building is projected to open in 2027.

By Lexi Clatterbuck and Albert Raboteau