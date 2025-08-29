ROBERT L. MARONIC: Hurricane Erin Is Our Future – Part II

Unfortunately, the U.S. is not the only country experiencing climate change. It is a global phenomenon without denial, despite what President Trump or MAGA believes and propagates.

In late July, northeast semi-arid China experienced massive flooding after a severe drought in 2022. It was “the fifth time the region has been hit by extreme rains in the last 15 years.”

In July 2024, the entire Persian Gulf, from Kuwait to Oman, especially the United Arab Emirates (UAE), experienced a stagnant month-long heat dome with temperatures often reaching a daily high of 120°F or higher. It was especially bad in the UAE with “heat indexes above 140°F” and “gulf waters in the mid-90s F.”

On July 2, the New York Post reported that “Portugal [had] been suffering from a record-breaking heat wave with some of the highest readings clocking in at around 115°F near Mora, Portugal.” The Post also reported that “Paris’ iconic Eiffel Tower closed on July 1 and July 2 for “‘the comfort and safety of visitors and staff,’” because the temperature had reached 104°F on July 1.

These are historically highly abnormal summer temperatures for Paris and the remainder of France, where only 20% to 25% of the population has air-conditioning. The future of climate change in France, especially in southern France, is dismal.

According to France 24 on August 11, a heat wave broke records throughout southern Europe. The French news agency reported that “a heat wave swept through parts of Europe on Monday, [August 11] breaking temperature records … in southern France and sparking wildfire risks while Bulgaria battled nearly 200 blazes.”

France 24 has stated that “scientists warn that Europe is warming at nearly twice the global rate, with 2025 set to be among the hottest years ever recorded [my emphasis].”

According to Deutsche Welle on June 12, both northern India (Punjab) and Pakistan were scorched by [a] relentless heat wave with “temperatures [soaring] past 45°C (113°F) “while southern India [was] being hit by heavy rain.”

According to the New York Times, this past July,“red-alert heat warnings” were issued for “parts of Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro and Serbia,” including the Czech Republic, with temperatures often reaching over 100°F. This occurred in areas of Europe that had no or little air conditioning.

It has been estimated that only 20% of all European countries have air conditioning, while air conditioner ownership in countries such as Germany is as low as 3% while the United Kingdom is barely 5%. That is about to quickly change by 2030.

During August it was reported that wildfires were especially bad in Greece with forest fires also widespread in many parts of Spain while “more than 4,000 people were evacuated overnight in the north-western province of León. On August 13“more than 152 new fires [had] broken out across Greece” causing property destruction in the resort islands of Chios and Zakynthos along with the partial destruction of Patras, the third largest city in Greece with a population of 216,000 people in the northern Peloponnese.

The only solution to avoid worse climate change or global weirding worldwide in the near future, which is clearly a planetary phenomenon, is to emulate France, which relies heavily on nuclear power. It has been estimated that “nuclear reactors generate 65% to 70% of France’s electricity, which is the highest share of nuclear generation globally.” Plus, the energy is clean and non-polluting except for the unfortunate nuclear waste stored in secure sites.

Building more nuclear power plants, small modular reactors, geothermal energy, and using “white hydrogen” in order to transition to green energy, fusion, and other yet to be discovered non-polluting technologies is the only way to lessenclimate change or global weirding in the 21st century.

As an Independent Trump supporter, the president’s policy of “drill, baby, drill” along with the downsizing of solar panels, windmills, and other renewable energy is not going to solve our global climate crisis. Relying upon oil, coal, and other fossil fuels will only worsen global warming.

Needless to say, Communist China needs to stop building “two large coal power plant seach week [my emphasis]” like it did in 2022. What is even more damaging to the world’s environment is that China may continue this pace of construction“through 2027.”

An ever-increasing amount of carbon dioxide will become extremely dire once the thawing Arctic permafrost begins to release vast amounts of methane, which “traps heat 28 times more effectively than carbon dioxide over a 100-year timescale.” What will become most dire is when the polar ice caps, which reflect vast amounts of sunlight back into outer space, begin to greatly melt and fail to cool the planet.

Then Earth will truly be in climatic and global trouble.

Robert L. Maronic