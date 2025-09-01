CAREY KINSOLVING: KIDS TALK ABOUT GOD

How Does Jesus Give Light To Everyone?

“Jesus gives light to everyone by letting you buy it from the grocery store,” says Omar, 5.

The Apostle John had a different kind of light in mind when he referred to Jesus as “the true light which gives light to every man coming into the world” (John 1:9).

“Jesus came into the world to tell people the truth,” says Shelby, 10. “He was the light that took away those dark beliefs.”

Dark beliefs? Yes, lies about God will keep you from knowing the truth that will set you free. The Bible presents a picture where most people live in bondage to lies and deception. They saunter through life totally unaware of the angelic battles being fought in spiritual realms over their very souls.

“Jesus gives light to the world because he is the light,” says Shoshanna, 6. “He is the way, the truth and the light.”

Jesus is light personified. Just as the sun gives light freely to everyone in the world, Jesus gives spiritual light to anyone who looks to him. The Apostle Matthew calls Jesus a great light that shines upon a people sitting in darkness (Matthew 4:16).

“Jesus gives light to everyone by giving them the choice to accept him and not forcing them to receive him,” says Jonathan, 8. “If they do receive him, they will be rewarded with light in their souls, and they will have hope.”

Imagine the absurdity of people blaming God for not providing sunlight while choosing to live in caves below ground. That’s what happens when people say, “What about the people who have never heard of Jesus Christ?” They may have never heard the name of Jesus, but they have seen his work in creation. Also, they have a conscience or a sense of right and wrong.

Have you ever been to American national parks such Yellowstone, Grand Tetons, Grand Canyon, Zion and Bryce Canyon? Beauty on such an immense scale should leave everyone who sees it in a state of awe and wonder.

“Jesus gives his light to everyone by sending witnesses out into the world to spread his light,” says Clarissa, 12.

The history of personal evangelism and the work of missionaries demonstrate that God sends people the good news about Jesus Christ when they respond to the spiritual light they already possess through creation and their own conscience (Romans 1:18-32). Jesus told his disciples, “You are the light of the world” (Matthew 5:14). Every Christian should be alert constantly for opportunities to speak the gospel message into the lives of those God has prepared.

“When you accept Jesus into your heart, he gives you light,” says Morgan, 10. “He tries to make it so evil can’t get to you.”

In the heart of every Christian, Jesus wants to start a bonfire that will burn brightly for all to see. John the Baptist served as the forerunner of Jesus to announce his coming. He faithfully pointed to Jesus Christ. False ministers always point to someone or something other than Jesus Christ.

“Jesus died on the cross to save us from our sins. That is how he gives light to the world,” says Wilson, age unknown.

Think about this: I like to think of creation and our conscience as God’s spotlight that points to Jesus. His sacrifice for our sins is like a laser light that penetrates searching hearts.

Memorize this truth: “In him was life, and the life was the light of men” (John 1:4).

Ask this question: Do you know Jesus as the light of your life?

