VA Tech experts say AI still needs more oversight to protect youth

Amid growing concerns about how children and teens engage with AI chatbots, including a tragic suicide reportedly linked back to a teen’s use of ChatGPT, OpenAI announced plans to roll out parental controls later in September. According to the company, these tools will allow parents to set usage limits and get notifications if the chatbot detects “acute distress.”

Experts in artificial intelligence (AI) and child psychology at Virginia Tech view this more as progress, but caution that it might not be enough to prevent harm.

“The legal responsibility of these platforms is going to be a major issue moving forward,” said Cayce Myers, professor in the School of Communication. “Parental notification and control is a step in the direction toward reigning in the excesses of AI, but ultimate control over the platforms is more complex. It involves programming, user self-regulation, and access issues for vulnerable populations.”

Myers emphasized that AI is complex and unpredictable and regulation goes beyond traditional media oversight.

“As these platforms become more humanlike in their interactions, they can create complex relationships with users,” Myers said. “While this ability improves user experience and can actually help those who face social isolation and loneliness, it can also go awry, exacerbating mental health issues.”

While parental control over media has been a national conversation since the 1990s, AI use among youth is still relatively new territory.

“We don’t know a lot about the protective and risk factors associated with ChatGPT or other chatbots,” said Rosanna Breaux, a child psychologist and director of the Child Study Center. “But we do have strong evidence that parental monitoring is beneficial for children’s media use.”

Breaux said this oversight is linked to better academic performance and social functioning, largely due to reduced screen time and limited exposure to violent or negative content.

“We can expect similar benefits when parents are aware of how often and in what ways their children are using AI,” she said.

However, Breaux pointed out that parental oversight of adolescent internet use tends to be low and media restrictions alone do not necessarily curb problematic behavior.

“Notifications triggered by distressing, violent, or other potentially problematic content could help enforce oversight without parents needing to directly restrict use of AI,” she said. “But this should also be coupled with strategies like offering mental health resources when there are concerning searches.”

Beyond monitoring of media use, Breaux recommends several approaches for parents to help reduce the risk of mental health crisis and suicide in children and teens

Model healthy habits and mental health awareness: Take care of your own mental health and share coping strategies. Don’t be afraid to talk to your child about emotions, even with young children, and don’t be afraid to talk about suicide. These conversations won’t increase risk but can open the dialog for future conversations, if they do need help.

Normalize seeking support: Don’t stigmatize or judge if your child wants to seek out therapy. Encourage it as a way to manage stress or life transitions. Look for books and apps that encourage healthy coping, such as mindfulness exercises, to be used proactively.

Monitor your child: Look for major changes in mood or behavior, such as not enjoying things they used to, withdrawing or isolating themselves, being more irritable, shifts in appetite, shifts in sleep, lack of energy or motivation.

About Myers

Cayce Myers is a professor of public relations and director of graduate studies at the School of Communication at Virginia Tech. His work focuses on media history, political communication, and laws that affect public relations practice. He is the author of “Artificial Intelligence and Law in the Communication Professions,” “Profession and Money in Politics: Campaign Fundraising in the 2020 Presidential Election,” and “Campaigns Inc.”

About Breaux

Rosanna Breaux is an associate professor in the Department of Psychology and is the director of the Child Study Center, as well as the CALMER (Coping skills and Learning to Manage Emotions Readily) Lab. Her research focuses on the social-emotional and academic functioning of children and adolescents, self-regulation, and understanding the role of parents in shaping children and adolescents’ social-emotional development.