Free Streams of Roanoke County High School Bands as “Halftime Live” Returns

Roanoke County Public Schools is proud to announce “Halftime Live” will return for the 2025 marching band season. Halftime Live provides live and on-demand playback coverage of the marching band at each Roanoke County high school. There is no charge to watch marching band performances online.

Fans can watch full marching band performances at www.rcps.us/halftimelive.

Schedule of live performances (weather depending):

September 19: Northside High School

September 25: Cave Spring High School

October 17: Glenvar High School

October 24: William Byrd High School

October 31: Hidden Valley High School

If a halftime performance is cancelled due to inclement weather, it will be re-scheduled for a new date, if possible. Schedule updates will be posted on the RCPS Facebook page and the Halftime Live website. Previous Halftime Live performances from 2019-2024 also are available for on-demand playback on the Halftime Live website.