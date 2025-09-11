Master Naturalists Celebrate 20 Years of Conservation Across Virginia

Two decades after its start, the Virginia Master Naturalist program continues to empower volunteers to protect and enhance the state’s natural resources.

Launched in 2005 as part of a growing national movement, the Virginia Master Naturalist program trains residents in ecology, wildlife, and environmental stewardship. Operated by Virginia Cooperative Extension and housed in the College of Natural Resources and Environment at Virginia Tech, the program has grown to 30 chapters across the commonwealth.

“The program emerged from a national push to establish Master Naturalist initiatives in every state,” said Michelle Prysby, the program’s director and senior Extension specialist. “A framework was created in 2004 by five state agencies, and Virginia Tech was selected to lead the program.”

Over its first decade, the program rapidly expanded by creating local chapters. Today, the focus is on recruiting and retaining volunteers with many chapters seeing more demand than they can accommodate.

“Chapters typically offer one training per year for about 25 participants, and many have to turn applicants away,” Prysby said.

Volunteers complete a comprehensive training program combining classroom instruction with fieldwork. Topics include ecology, geology, native species, and conservation practices tailored to each chapter’s local environment.

“We have statewide learning objectives, and everyone learns about topics like birds, water, and forests, but about 25 percent of the training is outdoors and locally focused,” Prysby said. “The idea is to connect people with their local ecosystems and projects.”