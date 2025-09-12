Hokies called to lead with respect and spirit for Saturday’s gameday

Dear Hokies —

As we gear up for Saturday’s home game vs. Old Dominion, let’s make it safe, spirited, and respectful. Every Hokie plays a part in creating a positive game day experience!

Game day essentials

Respect at the gate: Enter Gate 7 calmly, avoid pushing and running—Hokie spirit shines brightest when we treat each other with kindness and respect. I am asking each of you to walk in and up to the Student Gate respectfully. Arrive early! Kickoff is at 7 p.m., but the gates open at 5:30 p.m. Get your wristband. You must enter through Gate 7 (Student Gate) to get a wristband for the North End Zone Section.



No Hokie Left Behind. Stick with your crew— arrive together, stay together, and leave together. Looking out for one another helps prevent unsafe or high-risk situations.

Ticket integrity. Using fraudulent tickets will likely result in a referral to Student Conduct. You are highly encouraged to download your ticket early (Wi-Fi near the stadium is limited). You must sit in your assigned section. Bring your ID. The name on your ticket must match your ID.



Safety first. Use designated walkways, follow event guidelines, and reach out to Virginia Tech police or staff if you need assistance.

Accountability matters. Unsafe behavior or public intoxication may lead to arrest. Choose the Hokie way — again, safe, spirited, and respectful!

And most importantly, please continue to follow all instructions from Virginia Tech staff, Athletics personnel, and law enforcement — they’re here to ensure everyone’s safety and enjoyment. Ignoring directions may result in a referral to Student Conduct and, as mentioned above, disruptive or unsafe behavior may lead to arrest and further disciplinary action.

We’re proud of the Hokie Nation and I ask each of us to make positive decisions to ensure our spirited ways are also safe. Let’s show what it means to live Ut Prosim (That I May Serve) through meaningful actions and by uplifting one another every day.

Go Hokies!

Meaghan K. Davidson,

Assistant Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students