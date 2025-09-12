Hokies called to lead with respect and spirit for Saturday’s gameday

Dear Hokies —
As we gear up for Saturday’s home game vs. Old Dominion, let’s make it safe, spirited, and respectful. Every Hokie plays a part in creating a positive game day experience!
Game day essentials
- Respect at the gate: Enter Gate 7 calmly, avoid pushing and running—Hokie spirit shines brightest when we treat each other with kindness and respect. I am asking each of you to walk in and up to the Student Gate respectfully.
- Arrive early! Kickoff is at 7 p.m., but the gates open at 5:30 p.m.
- Get your wristband. You must enter through Gate 7 (Student Gate) to get a wristband for the North End Zone Section.
- No Hokie Left Behind. Stick with your crew— arrive together, stay together, and leave together. Looking out for one another helps prevent unsafe or high-risk situations.
- Ticket integrity. Using fraudulent tickets will likely result in a referral to Student Conduct. You are highly encouraged to download your ticket early (Wi-Fi near the stadium is limited). You must sit in your assigned section.
- Bring your ID. The name on your ticket must match your ID.
- Safety first. Use designated walkways, follow event guidelines, and reach out to Virginia Tech police or staff if you need assistance.
- Accountability matters. Unsafe behavior or public intoxication may lead to arrest. Choose the Hokie way — again, safe, spirited, and respectful!
And most importantly, please continue to follow all instructions from Virginia Tech staff, Athletics personnel, and law enforcement — they’re here to ensure everyone’s safety and enjoyment. Ignoring directions may result in a referral to Student Conduct and, as mentioned above, disruptive or unsafe behavior may lead to arrest and further disciplinary action.
We’re proud of the Hokie Nation and I ask each of us to make positive decisions to ensure our spirited ways are also safe. Let’s show what it means to live Ut Prosim (That I May Serve) through meaningful actions and by uplifting one another every day.
Go Hokies!
Meaghan K. Davidson,
Assistant Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students