BOB BROWN: KILLING TRUTH

The Declaration of Independence cites God four times—as “Nature’s God,” “Creator,” “Supreme Judge of the world,” and“divine Providence”—to support the colonists’ claims to independence and rights.

The different references to God illustrate the varied religious convictions held by the Founding Fathers, which encompassed Deism as well as multiple Christian denominations. By utilizing these phrases, the Founders sought to accommodate a wide spectrum of religious viewpoints.

The founders believed rights and government authority originate from God, not solely from people or government.

Charlie Kirk, an intelligent Christian young man, was reminding young people that the conflict amongst us is not between good and evil, but between righteousness and evil.

In a biblical context, righteousness denotes a standard of moral integrity and purity that conforms to the ideal character and will of God.

While conducting one of his “Prove Me Wrong” rallies at Utah Valley University on 9/10/2025, he was assassinated.

It was a sad and terrible tragedy for peace-loving Americans.

A significant number of people, regrettably, observed the assassination as a cause to celebrate.

Kirk was dismissed by a member of the US Congress as “a random dead person.”

When Congress was asked to have a moment of silence, a time of reflection and prayer regarding Kirk’s assignation, turmoil, not respect, erupted.

Those of us who voted for hateful, thoughtless, regressive, uncivil members of Congress have no one else to blame.

The assassination was praised by some as an achievement of their purpose: toend all speech as abhorrent or hate speech whenever it opposes their version of truth.

Beginning in 2009, many of us were fearful of violating “politically correct speech.”

In less than twenty years, individuals could face threats to their safety from radicalized groups or those who conceal their intentions for expressing opinions that are not widely accepted.

The dark side ideology, for lack of a better identity, represents an ever-increasing palpable hate-filled group that believes any means necessary to achieve their clandestine goal is acceptable.

Governor Keith Cox of Utah cited online evidence of domestic and foreign adversaries who want to increase violence in America.

12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos, written by Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson in 2018, became a bestseller in Canada, the US, and the UK, selling over ten million copies worldwide by May 2023.

Professor Peterson’s book describes the chaos in which we live. The book’s success epitomizes our hunger for truth.

The book was received with mixed reviews, mostly negative, reflecting the dark ideologies responsible for keeping chaos alive and lethal.

The following statement by Paul Thagard, a Canadian philosopher, identifies the forces at war in the world today:

“If you go for Christian mythology, narrow-minded individualism, obscure metaphysics, and existentialist angst, then Jordan Peterson is the philosopher for you. But if you prefer evidence and reason, look elsewhere.”

Rational, reflective people know that truthis aligned with evidence, reason, and freedom. Truth, as emphasized by philosopher-psychiatrist William James (1842-1910), is central to a “healthy-minded religion.”

Jesus said, “I am the Truth” (John 14:6). He meant that he was the embodiment and source of all truth, not just a teacher of it.

Jesus is the definitive revelation of God’s character, plan, and will, and following Him is the way to know God and achieve eternal life. Accepting His teachings and submitting one’s own “truths” to his absolute truth is essential for those seeking God.

Truth Embodied in Jesus:

Incarnate Truth: Jesus is God’s word made flesh. His entire being, not just his words, reveals the ultimate truth about God.

Absolute Authority: Because He is the embodiment of God’s character, Jesus’s words carry absolute authority. Anything that contradicts his teachings is a falsehood.

The Source of Truth and Salvation

Fulfillment of the Law:

The Old Testament Law provided a shadow of good things to come, but Jesus, as the Truth, embodies the reality that the Law pointed toward.

The Way to the Father:

Jesus also said, “No one comes to the Father except through me”. He is the single, definitive path to God, embodying the truth about God’splan for salvation and eternal life.

Implications for Followers

Trust and Submission:

Believers are called to trust Jesus completely and submit all their personal understanding and beliefs to his absolute truth.

Following His Example:

To know God, one must follow Jesus’s example and embody God’s character traits, which are revealed and fulfilled in Him.

Violence is unacceptable! Murder is condemned by rational people.

Assigning violent, murderous acts to the mentally ill is scapegoating, inaccurate, and a reflection of ignorance of complex causality.

It is difficult to deny that a Systematic Plan to destroy American democracy has unprecedented priority, a Plan patiently executed since WWII and accelerated relentlessly since the beginning of the 21st century.

Intelligent people, aware of the Plan, have been shut down by terms intended to ruin reputations: “Hate Speech,” “Racists,” “Conspiracy Theorists,” “Homophobic,” “Transphobic,” “Conservative Radicals,” and “Christian Mythologists,” to name a few.

The culture wars of the late 20th century have become lethal combat in the 21st. Graveyards are filling with truth, eliminated by the postmodern progressive movement.

“Americans have lost sight of religion’s positive contribution to creating and sustaining our democracy,” according to Professor Carson Holloway, Heritage Foundation.

Religion is necessary to a healthy political community, a realization of our founders.

After spending nine months in America in 1831, Alexis de Tocqueville concluded that preserving the nation’s traditional religion was among the most significant responsibilities of democratic leadership.

Tocqueville regarded religion as “the first” of America’s “political institutions,” and asserted that it was essential for Americans to “maintain Christianity…at all cost.”

In George Washington’s Farewell address, he urged American never to lose its moral foundation.

No sane person can deny that America has lost its moral foundation. Christianity has been nudged, shoved, and shrunken to near meaninglessness by the denial of truth.

Our American political parties, with notable exceptions, value power over salvation.

Unseemly political statements and crude conduct draw media attention and endorsement.

Critics say that Christianity is old-fashioned, out of date, and replaced by science. Such criticism arises from ignorance of historical facts.

Isaac Newton, 1643-1727, was a devout Christian who believed the Bible was written by men inspired by God. He read the Bible daily and conformed his life to its teachings.

Newton was one of the world’sgreatest scientists. Some of his discoveries include: 1. The Laws of Motion, 2. The Law of Gravitation, 3. The Nature of Light, 4. The Law of Cooling, 5. The Binomial Theorem, 6. The Reflecting Telescope.

When Francis Collins, former Director of the NIH, decoded the Human Genome, he thanked God and said he felt like shouting “Hallelujah.”

Did the delegates to the Constitutional Convention pray over the Constitution?

A chaplain was invited to lead the delegates in prayer. This act of devotion, combined with a brief recess, fostered an atmosphere of conciliation and enabled a calm and objective reconsideration of the contentious issues under discussion.

Those who hate Americans infuse our citizens with lies that create irrational feelings of guilt, belittle our past achievements, acknowledge no authority but their own, alter and control our speech, ridicule our faith in God, and contaminate the media in all its formats.

The anesthesia administered to kill the truth can and must be conquered by a real return to our faith in God and His command to love one another as He loves us.

Robert S. Brown, MD, PHD a retired Psychiatrist, Col (Ret) U.S. Army Medical Corps devoted the last decade of his career to treating soldiers at Fort Lee redeploying from combat. He was a Clinical Professor of Psychiatry and Professor of Education at UVA. His renowned Mental Health course taught the value of exercise for a sound mind.