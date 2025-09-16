CAREY KINSOLVING: KIDS TALK ABOUT GOD

How Can God Change Our Speech?

“We started a ‘no-complaint jar,’” says Ben, 10. “It’s now our college fund.”

Romans 3 says our words are like heart monitors. The apostle Paul strings together Scripture like X-rays: “‘Their throat is an open tomb; With their tongues they have practiced deceit’; ‘The poison of asps is under their lips’; ‘Whose mouth is full of cursing and bitterness’” (Romans 3:13–14).

That’s not just ancient poetry; it’s a diagnosis. When our words rot, something deeper is sick.

Hurtful words grow from hearts that have forgotten God: who He is, how holy He is, and how kind He has been to us.

So how can God change our speech?

First, God changes our hearts. New words begin with a new center. The good news that Jesus offers eternal life as a gift by faith alone in Him alone, does what a thesaurus cannot. It gives us a new heart that wants to please God. When we trust Jesus, He forgives us and places His Spirit within us. New roots, new fruit. A heart that has tasted mercy starts to speak mercy.

Second, God restores the “fear of God” to our eyes. Fear of God isn’t terror that makes us run away; it’s awe that makes us walk carefully and kindly. When God is big in our eyes, we treat His image-bearers with care. We pause before sarcasm. We choose truth over spin. Awe edits our sentences.

“I asked if mouths have a backspace key,” says Sienna, 8. “Dad said it’s called ‘pause.’”

Third, God teaches us the way of peace. Paul says the ungodly “have not known” it. In Christ, we get to learn it by apologizing quickly, forgiving freely, and using words to build rather than break. Peace is not silence at any cost; it’s saying the right thing in the right way at the right time.

Here are simple steps kids and families can practice this week:

Pause and pray. When you feel the complaint, the comeback, or the half-truth rising, stop. A ten-second prayer can save a ten-minute mess.

Tell the truth in love. Deceit is the old way. The new way is honest words delivered with a warm tone and humble posture. Truth plus love equals light.

Replace the complaint with gratitude. Replace gossip with a specific encouragement.

Repair quickly. If a sharp word slips out, own it with “Will you forgive me?” Repair is part of the way of peace.

Practice praise. Make a game of catching family members doing something good. Praise is fertilizer for peace.

Choose quiet when needed. Sometimes the most faithful sentence is silence while you cool down. Jesus wasn’t afraid to be quiet when He honored His Father.

Why does this matter? Because changed speech shows the world what God is like. Only a heart trained by grace can bless an enemy, apologize first, or tell a hard truth gently. Our words become signposts pointing away from us and toward a faithful Savior.

God doesn’t hand us a nicer dictionary; He gives us a new direction. He lifts our eyes to Himself, settles our hearts with His mercy, and trains our tongues to follow. Little by little, grumbling turns to gratitude, boasting to blessing, tearing down to building up. He fills the heart, and the heart fills the mouth.

Think About This: Hurtful words grow from forgetful hearts; grateful hearts grow peaceful words.

Memorize This Truth: Romans 3:13-14 previously quoted.

Ask This Question: What is one small habit you can start today that will help your mouth speak peace?

