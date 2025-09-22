back to top
Support Us!
Weekly Newsletter
HomeNews
News

Fralin Biomedical Research Institute Unveils 2025–26 Seminar Series Lineup

Author:

The Roanoke Star
|

Date:

September 22, 2025

0
Speakers for the Pioneers in Biomedical Research Seminar Series at the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute include (top row, from left) Thelma Escobar, Julia Mack, Paule Valery Joseph, Ivan Soltesz, Nathaniel Daw, Arndt F. Siekmann, (second row) Elizabeth Jonas, Kristin Huntoon, Lindsey Smith Taillie, John Gilmore, Lisa Chow, Dorothy Hatsukami, (third row) Lucas Pozzo-Miller, Ben Levine, Alexey Glukhov, Denise Hien, Paul Laurienti, and Philip James White.

The Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC lineup for the 2025-26 Pioneers in Biomedical Research Seminar Series will feature 18 internationally renowned scientists sharing the latest discoveries on topics spanning neuroscience, cardiovascular science, cancer biology, sensory research, metabolism, and health policy.

Now entering its 15th year, the lecture series reflects the institute’s wide-ranging scientific reach and aligns with its focus on disease prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

The series began Sept. 5 with Thelma Escobar, a biochemist from the University of Washington, who explored how mammals inherit chromatin domains and how misregulation of histone chaperone function can result in cancer. Other fall highlights include lectures on vascular signaling, alcohol’s impact on chemosensory function, and the neuroscience of thought.

The series began this year at the institute’s labs at the Children’s National Research & Innovation Campus in Washington, D.C., with the remaining speakers in person on the Health Sciences and Technology campus at 4 Riverside Circle in Roanoke, Virginia. All lectures begin at 11 a.m. on Fridays.

Hosted by the institute’s specialized research centers, the talks highlight collaborations across disciplines and across the biomedical research spectrum:

All seminars are free and open to the public and may be attended in person or via livestream. The full year-long series can be viewed in full at this link.

Previous article
Youngkin Leads Effort to Improve SNAP FORWARD in Virginia
Next article
CAREY KINSOLVING: KIDS TALK ABOUT GOD

Latest Articles

- Advertisement -Fox Radio CBS Sports Radio Advertisement

Latest Articles

Load more

Related Articles

Load more

About us

Formerly known in print as The Roanoke Star Sentinel; TheRoanokeStar.com is an independent, community-focused online news source.

Company

The latest

BOB BROWN: VICIOUS ANGER VERSES FRIENDLY STRIFE

Columnists 0
General of the Army Douglas MacArthur graduated from the...

Despite Leftwing Violence, Turning Point USA Still Holding VT Rally Sept. 24, With Gov. Youngkin, Megyn Kelly

News 0
As our region and nation reel from the senseless...

CAREY KINSOLVING: KIDS TALK ABOUT GOD

Devotionals 0
Why Did John The Baptist Call Jesus The Lamb...

Search

Support The Roanoke Star

© 2025 TheRoanokeStar.com. All Rights Reserved.