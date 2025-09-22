Fralin Biomedical Research Institute Unveils 2025–26 Seminar Series Lineup

The Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC lineup for the 2025-26 Pioneers in Biomedical Research Seminar Series will feature 18 internationally renowned scientists sharing the latest discoveries on topics spanning neuroscience, cardiovascular science, cancer biology, sensory research, metabolism, and health policy.

Now entering its 15th year, the lecture series reflects the institute’s wide-ranging scientific reach and aligns with its focus on disease prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

The series began Sept. 5 with Thelma Escobar, a biochemist from the University of Washington, who explored how mammals inherit chromatin domains and how misregulation of histone chaperone function can result in cancer. Other fall highlights include lectures on vascular signaling, alcohol’s impact on chemosensory function, and the neuroscience of thought.

The series began this year at the institute’s labs at the Children’s National Research & Innovation Campus in Washington, D.C., with the remaining speakers in person on the Health Sciences and Technology campus at 4 Riverside Circle in Roanoke, Virginia. All lectures begin at 11 a.m. on Fridays.

Hosted by the institute’s specialized research centers, the talks highlight collaborations across disciplines and across the biomedical research spectrum:

All seminars are free and open to the public and may be attended in person or via livestream. The full year-long series can be viewed in full at this link.