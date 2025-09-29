40 Days of Prayer: Senator Chris Head’s Invitation to Virginia

Starting today, I am committing to pray every single day for the next 40 days leading up to Election Day. Not for any one party or candidate, but for wisdom, guidance, and God-fearing leadership across the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Our nation and our state need leaders who will govern with humility, integrity, and a reverence for God. We pray that those elected to lead at the statewide level and in the House of Delegates will seek God’s direction in every decision they make.

“If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land. Now my eyes will be open and my ears attentive to the prayers offered in this place.” — 2 Chronicles 7:14-15 (NIV)

Over the next 40 days, I will be posting a daily reminder to pray. I invite you to join me in this commitment. Let’s lift our leaders and our communities up to the Lord.

🙏 Pray today

⏳ Come back tomorrow to do it all again

Together, let’s seek God’s will for Virginia.

Sincerely,

Chris Head

Senator, 3rd District