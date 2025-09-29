Cave Spring Baptist Church Celebrates 150 Years of Ministry

In an age where a business or organization may be open one day and out of business the next, the issue of resilience is key.

On September 7, Cave Spring Baptist celebrated the remarkable milestone of 150 years of ministry and service to the community.

The Roanoke Star reached out to Hunter Bolton, the church’s communications director, with the exchanges presented in Q&A format below.

RS: Any organization being able to last 150 years shows incredible durability and resilience, especially for a church since many congregations are aging and many churches are closing their doors. What do you attribute CSBC’s longevity to?

CSBC: God has shown His grace to us by allowing our church to remain together, even through difficult seasons and disagreements. Like a large extended family, we may not always agree on how everything should be done, but we continue to stand united—where other organizations might divide, we remain committed to one another. Our unity comes from a goal far greater than ourselves, giving us resilience when facing challenges. The global Church, thousands of years old, has also been shaped by unifying confessions and creeds—I think of the Nicene Creed, which just marked its 1700th anniversary a few days ago. The Scriptures, these historic creeds that long predate our congregation, and our mission to see others come to know God are what bind us together and move us to seek the good of our neighbors.

RS: What do you see as some of the biggest needs in your community, and what are some specific steps/programs/acts is your church taking to meet those needs?

CSBC: We recognize the deep divisions that exist in our community and in the world at large. Our hope is to cultivate a church culture that reflects both multiple generations and multiple ethnicities. We are praying to become a people who truly represent all ages and backgrounds, united as one family in Christ. At the same time, we seek to share the good news of Jesus with those around us—whether through our Sunday gatherings or the events we host on our campus. Recently we just started opening our Family Life Center to the public for anyone who wishes to use our Gym, Weight Room, or indoor track (M-F 1pm-7pm) as well as starting to offer community classes the last Thursday of the month (some of these include, Tax & Social Security Help, Technology Classes, Self-Defense Classes, and fun classes like Shag Dancing or a Board Games Night!)

RS: Please tell us more about the actual celebration, what your service included, the lunch, special music, etc.

CSBC: Our 150th celebration started with an opening of a time capsule the church put in the cornerstone back in 1988. We opened the time capsule to find several church documents; a Bible with an inscription from the church’s pastor, Gordon Grimes, in 1988; a directory; a recording of an album the church had made; as well as some other paper items. After the time capsule opening, we had a combined worship service in which we reflected on the history of the church—what God had done—and looked ahead to what God could do in the next 150 years. Then following this service we spent the afternoon together with a large church picnic where we spent time in fellowship and recorded a video to put into the time capsule for the church to view in 2075 at their bicentennial celebration. Some other activities to note are: we had an exhibit (like a museum of sorts) that went through the past 150 years through pictures and artifacts—we had one picture from 1903 as well as a journal from the Women’s Mission Union (WMU) that was dated as early at 1873 (2 years earlier than the church). We also had a pictorial history book that we gave away as a gift to anyone who wanted one.