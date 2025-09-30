Topping Out Ceremony Marks Major Step in Roanoke’s New Career & Technology Center

The construction of the new Roanoke County Career and Technology Center (RCCTC) on Peters Creek Road in Roanoke County reached a major milestone in late September 2026 with the topping out of the project.

The “topping out” is the point in a project where the tallest part of the support structure is installed, marking the top of the new building. To celebrate this milestone, hundreds of people came out to a topping out celebration to sign a ceremonial beam that will later be installed as part of the new facility.

“We are excited with the progress we have seen so far, and we are glad to celebrate this milestone in the project,” said Jason Suhr, Roanoke County Public Schools director of career and technical education.

“We were pleased that members of the skilled trades crew currently working with Branch on this facility joined us for the celebration. Also, we’re thrilled that representatives from New Millenium joined us. New Millenium is a Roanoke Valley based company that fabricated the steel trusses supporting the roof of our new facility, and we’re delighted that products manufactured in the Roanoke Valley will be a permanent part of this new center,” Suhr said.

Also attending were members of the Roanoke County School Board including chair Shelley Clemons and members Cheryl Facciani and Brent Hudson as well as Roanoke County Board of Supervisors chair David Radford and members Phil North and Tammy Shepherd.

“The topping out ceremony is a special celebration because it represents the many people who have played a role in turning the vision we had into reality. It demonstrates what people can accomplish when we work together as a team, united around a common goal for our students and community,” said Dr. Ken Nicely, superintendent of Roanoke County Public Schools.

The new Roanoke County Career and Technology Center will replace the current Burton Center for Arts and Technology (BCAT), located in Salem. The new RCCTC will include about 123,000 square feet on about 28 acres – significantly larger than the current BCAT facility. At a total cost of about $75.8 million, this new facility will provide cutting-edge, industry-specific instruction and equipment for students studying in career and technical education career pathways.

The RCCTC project broke ground on September 9, 2024, and construction has been progressing on time and on budget. Combined with two current renovation/expansion projects at Glen Cove and W.E. Cundiff elementary schools, Roanoke County Public Schools is completing the largest single construction program in the history of the school division.

For the latest construction updates and aerial videos of the RCCTC construction project, see www.rcps.us/RCCTC.