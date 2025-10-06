back to top
Elani Spencer Hosts Free Poetry Workshop for Veterans at Roanoke Library

The Roanoke Star
October 6, 2025

Free Poetry Workshop for Veterans at Roanoke Library

A poetry workshop for U.S. military veterans will be held at the City of Roanoke Main Library, 706 South Jefferson Street, Saturday, Oct. 11 from 2 to 3 p.m. It will be facilitated by Elani Spencer, the City of Roanoke’s first Youth Poet Laureate and Hollins University student majoring in creative writing with a concentration in multicultural literature.

The workshop is part of the Academy of American Poets Laureate Fellowship awarded to Virginia’s poet laureate, Mattie Quesenberry Smith, Ph.D., an instructor in the Department of English, Rhetoric, and Humanistic Studies at Virginia Military Institute, for her veterans’ poetry project, “Perseverance and Resilience: Supporting Veterans through Poetry.”

The workshop is free and open to any U.S. military veterans. Participants will learn how to transform their military experience into powerful poetry. No prior writing experience is necessary. Journals, pens, and refreshments will be provided. Registration is not required, but strongly encouraged by going here.

