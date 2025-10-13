Bedford Sheriff’s Office, State Police Association Call On Jay Jones to Exit AG Race

The current Democrat attorney general nominee, Jay Jones, has been engulfed in several recent scandals. Updated polling indicates Jones’ public relations disasters are not only weakening his chances against incumbent Jason Miyares, but may threaten to soften his running mates’ positions as well.

First was the revelation that Jones was driving over 110 mph on I-64 and was charged with reckless driving. Second, there are reports that he was able to work off that charge with public service, but he did part of it with his political action committee (PAC), which many now claim was illegal. Third were his outrageous messages by text and phone calling for the murder of then-House Speaker Todd Gilbert and his two sons, ages 2 and 5 at the time. Fourth was the allegation that Jones once advocated for the murder of police officers, with the twisted hope that it would reduce police using force to stop crime or criminals. Jones reportedly said, “Well, maybe if a few of them died, they would move on, not shooting people, not killing people.”

In light of these mounting scandals and Virginia’s high-stakes elections now underway, Bedford County Mike Miller took the unusual step of releasing this open letter on October 10:

“To the citizens of Bedford County,

In light of the recent reports concerning the text messages sent by Jay Jones, candidate for Attorney General, we feel it is our duty to address these deeply troubling revelations. The alleged threats directed toward an adult and children are not only unacceptable, but they are also alarming and incompatible with the standards of integrity and judgment required of anyone seeking to hold Virginia’s highest law enforcement office.

Politicians who incite or allude to violence, whether through words, tone, or threats, undermine the very foundation of public trust. Such behavior has no place in lawmaking or governing. Leaders must set an example of restraint, respect, and accountability, especially when entrusted with the responsibility to uphold the law.

The men and women of the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office took an oath to protect and serve our community with honor, courage, and a steadfast commitment to justice. We hold ourselves and our leaders to those same principles. Any language that threatens harm, sows fear, or erodes public confidence stands in direct opposition to what we represent.

We denounce these statements in the strongest possible terms. Threats of violence have no place in public discourse and certainly not from someone aspiring to be the chief legal officer of our great Commonwealth. The Office of the Attorney General demands steady, ethical, and principled leadership, qualities that are clearly absent in these recent actions.

Our deputies, investigators, and staff work tirelessly to ensure the safety and well-being of every person in Bedford County. We stand united in our commitment to justice, accountability, and the protection of all citizens, especially our children.

For these reasons, we believe Jay Jones has demonstrated he is not fit to serve as Attorney General. Anyone who uses rhetoric or language that is inflammatory or suggestive of violence should not be entrusted to govern at any level of Virginia’s government. The people of this Commonwealth deserve leadership built on integrity, respect, and responsibility, not hostility and threats.

We urge every citizen to remain informed, uphold the values of justice and community safety, and demand the highest moral standards from those who seek to represent and protect them.

Take time to research each candidate, understand their values, and make your voice heard. There are consequences in both voting and not voting this November.

Respectfully,”

Sheriff Mike Miller, on behalf of the men and women of the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office

In addition to Sheriff Miller’s open letter, the Virginia State Police Association posted this to their Facebook page on October 9.

“For more than 50 years, the Virginia State Police Association (VSPA) has worked in partnership with every Governorand legislator from both parties on behalf of our members. We have always sought cooperation, and not public confrontation, to support the law enforcement mission.

Our Association is deeply disturbed and must call out the alleged 2020 statement attributed to former Delegate and current candidate for Virginia Attorney General, Jay Jones, who reportedly said concerning law enforcement officers,“Well, maybe if a few of them died, they would move on, not shooting people, not killing people.”

If true, these words are profoundly reckless. The words dishonor every man and woman who has sworn to protect and serve the Commonwealth and undermine the foundation of mutual respect and public trust that effective law enforcement and officer safety depend upon.

Sixty-seven (67) Virginia State Troopers have given the ultimate sacrifice. Each of these troopers left behind families, colleagues, and communities forever changed. To suggest that a few should die is unconscionable and an affront to the memory of those whom we have lost.

Now more than ever, Virginia’s law enforcement officers need the support of their elected representatives. There is no place for rhetoric that fuels hostility. Rather, law enforcement needs meaningful advocacy that recognizes the inherent risks of public service and the human toll of keeping our communities safe. Leadership in Virginia must honor the men and women who run toward danger when others run away, and who stand between order and chaos.

Sincerely,

Tim Confroy, President

Virginia State Police Association (VSPA)

To contact VSPA:

Senator Bill Carrico (2012-2020)

Executive Director/Government Relations Director

Virginia State Police Association Office: (804) 320-6272

6942 Forest Hill Avenue Mobile: (276) 730-4375

Richmond, Virginia 23225 Email: [email protected]

The views expressed herein are solely those of the Virginia State Police Association (VSPA) and do not represent the views, policies, or position of the Virginia Department of State Police.”

As reported here, Gov. Youngkin has called on Jones to exit the race, because Jones’ “twisted, demented desire literally wished death on small children and to put 2 bullets in the head of their father.”

In the October 9 debate between gubernatorial candidates Abigail Spanberger (D) and Winsome Sears (R), Spanberger refused to call on Jones to leave the race, and she did not withdraw her endorsement of him, after repeated questions from both Sears and the moderator.

The Roanoke Star has reached out to local Democrat figures Del. Salam “Sam” Rasoul, candidate Lily Franklin, and Roanoke Mayor Joe Cobb for their statements about these scandals and if they still support Jones’ candidacy or think he should withdraw. As of now, no responses have been received.

The voting is for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, and all 100 seats in the House of Delegates. Over 400,000 votes have been cast so far, and the last day to vote is Nov. 4.

Want to find your voting place, dates, and hours? Use this state-run, non-partisan website, elections.virginia.gov, to findit.

-Scott Dreyer