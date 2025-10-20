Why I’m Supporting Maynard Keller for the House of Delegates

Our national debate about ethnicity, culture, and identity has turned ugly. Political corruption, including the influence of foreign and out-of-state money in our democratic processes, has become an urgent issue. My vote doesn’t count for much in Washington, but here in Roanoke, it means something. On both local issues and issues of judgment and character, the choice in this election seems clear and urgent to me.

On Housing, Schools, and Accountability

Real estate assessments in the City of Roanoke have jumped 47% in just four years, driving up taxes and rents. Our public schools lag far behind the state average, and too often, the city government seems unresponsive to the people most affected.

Delegate Sam Rasoul speaks in sweeping terms about housing as a “human right” but rarely offers specifics. Keller, by contrast, has identified a clear and measurable problem: skyrocketing assessments. His proposed “Truth in Taxation” plan would cap real estate tax increases at either the assessed value or the Social Security cost-of-living adjustment, whichever is lower. It’s a tangible step to help homeowners and renters alike.

In Education, the numbers are sobering. Roanoke City schools rank in the bottom half of Virginia’s public schools, with math proficiency averaging 42% versus 54% statewide, and reading proficiency 58% versus 70%. These results demand accountability, not buzzwords. As chair of the House Education Committee, Rasoul has promoted “socio-emotional learning” and technical education. Those ideas may or may not have merit, but they don’t address why local schools continue to underperform. Keller supports making the Roanoke City School Board elected rather than appointed by City Council, making it accountable and giving parents and citizens a direct voice in how schools are run. This is crucial.

A Pro-Business Path to Growth

Keller’s background as a financial planner and small business owner gives him firsthand knowledge of how to foster growth and create jobs. His pro-business platform focuses on opportunity, not ideology. Rasoul’s “progressive” approach, while perhaps well-intentioned or at least politically astute, too often treats economic growth as an afterthought. Roanoke needs policies that encourage entrepreneurship, attract investment, and keep young talent here.

Leadership and Judgment

Leadership is about more than policy details; it’s also about judgment and values. Here, I have serious concerns about Delegate Rasoul’s record and associations.

Sam Rasoul’s campaign has received substantial funding from donors with ties to CAIR, an organization founded by individuals whose ideological sympathies were aligned with the Muslim Brotherhood. In Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Jordan, and other Islamic countries, the Muslim Brotherhood is considered so radical and dangerous that it is banned. A donor-listing on VPAP (Virginia Public Access Project) shows Mohannad S. Malas ($131,075) and Manal Fakhoury ($114,732) among Rasoul’s top contributors. Manal Fakhoury is a Florida pharmacist and secretary of CAIR’s National Board. Mohannad S. Malas is a California real estate developer and board member of the Orange County Islamic Foundation. Why are these individuals so interested in Roanoke?

Even more troubling are Rasoul’s own statements describing Zionism as “evil,” labeling Israel a “terrorist state,” and comparing it to apartheid and genocide. These words go far beyond criticism of Israeli policy. They attack the legitimacy of the Jewish homeland itself. Such emotionally inflamed rhetoric reflects poor judgment and a lack of empathy.

As a Roanoke resident and a Zionist who believes deeply in Israel’s right to exist and defend itself, I cannot overlook public statements that demonize the Jewish people or deny their right to self-determination.

It is particularly troubling that someone who has described Zionism as “evil” leads the House Education Committee. The chair of that committee helps shape what Virginia students learn about history, civics, and tolerance. When such a powerful voice shows open hostility toward the world’s only Jewish state, it undermines confidence that our education system will treat Jewish history and identity with the same fairness and respect that other religious and ethnic groups deserve.

The Choice Before Us

This election offers a clear choice. On housing, education, and economic development, Keller offers practical, specific ideas that reflect real-world understanding. On questions of judgment and integrity, his record reflects steadiness and respect.

Roanoke needs leadership that’s responsive, transparent, and grounded in both principle and practicality. For these reasons, I’ll be voting for Maynard Keller for the Virginia House of Delegates.

Mitchell James Kaplan is an internationally published, prize-winning author, an environmental engineer with broad international experience, and (most importantly) a Roanoke resident.

