Youngkin Announces 104 Local Tourism Programs to Receive Marketing Grants

On Friday, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that 104 local tourism programs will receive more than $625,000 in matching-grant funds to boost the period between peak and off-peak season travel across the Commonwealth, supporting Virginia’s continued growth as an all-season tourism destination.

“Virginia’s recent record-breaking tourism numbers reflect the strength and potential of this industry to drive economic growth across the Commonwealth,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “These grants will expand that impact by helping destinations and small businesses market themselves more effectively, thrive during the shoulder season, and welcome travelers year-round. From small towns to big cities, and from outdoor recreation to cultural and historic treasures, these programs will showcase the very best of Virginia as we build momentum toward the VA250 commemoration. With this milestone on the horizon, we have a unique opportunity to share Virginia’s history, natural beauty, culinary excellence, and craft beverage traditions with visitors from across the nation and around the world.”

The $627,877 in awards is funded through three Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC) programs: the Microbusiness Marketing Leverage Program, the VA250 Tourism Marketing Program, and the Vacation Starts with VA DMO MMLP Co-op Program. Local partners committed more than $729,992 to match the VTC grant funding, generating more than $1.3 million in new marketing initiatives. In total, the programs will benefit 624 tourism partners statewide.

These programs are administered by VTC and are designed to leverage limited local marketing dollars with state funds to drive travel and visitor spending in the fall, winter, and early spring. Harnessing the iconic Virginia is for Lovers brand, these programs use the hub-and-spoke tourism model to foster partnerships and create engaging itineraries to extend visitor stays and generate greater economic impact.

Each grant program plays a distinct role in advancing Virginia’s tourism growth:

Microbusiness Marketing Leverage Program – Helps small tourism-related businesses with 20 or fewer full-time employees amplify marketing efforts during the shoulder season (September to May).

Vacation Starts with VA DMO MMLP Co-op Program – Supports destination marketing organizations in executing targeted, research-driven campaigns using VTC’s flagship Vacation Starts with VA brand and toolkit.

The VA250 Tourism Marketing Program – Builds awareness for the upcoming 250th anniversary of American independence by promoting Virginia’s unmatched cultural and historical legacy under the theme America: Made in Virginia.

“Leveraging public-private partnerships is a model that works well for Virginia,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Juan Pablo Segura. “Channeling dollars back into our cities, counties, and towns through tourism marketing grants is an instant revenue generator. With tourism as the front door of economic development, these grants are a critical part of Virginia’s growth strategy to increase revenue and create jobs. From part-time, front-line jobs for students to full-time executive positions in hospitality, Virginia is leading the way in activating tourism as an economic development strategy.”

VTC will open additional marketing grant programs on a quarterly basis in 2026. Organizations and businesses that are interested in applying for these grant opportunities can visit vatc.org/grants for more information.

A full list of funding recipients for all grant programs can be found here.