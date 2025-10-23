Fralin Bio Researcher Reveals How Fluid Flow Shapes the Brain

Fluid moves unnoticed through the brain at a subtle yet constant pace, clearing away waste and delivering the oxygen and nutrients that keep our minds working. To Virginia Tech biomedical engineer Jennifer Munson, those hidden streams hold powerful clues about how disease takes hold — and how healing might begin.

Her work informs treatment for cancers, brain fog in people undergoing chemotherapy, and even Alzheimer’s disease.

“In tumors, you have high pressure right next to low pressure — like a storm system forming over calm skies,” said Munson, who directs the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute’s Cancer Research Center in Roanoke. “That pressure difference drives fluid flow, and in the brain, that movement of fluid can change everything from how a tumor spreads to how cells in the brain behave.”

Munson will deliver the next Maury Strauss Distinguished Public Lecture on Oct. 30 at the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC in Roanoke.

Her lab studies interstitial flow — the nearly invisible movement of fluid between cells within tissues. In healthy brains, this slow circulation helps clear waste, deliver nutrients, and maintain balance. When it speeds up, tumors may become more invasive.

“When flow is too fast, as it is in some brain tumors, it can push cancer cells into nearby healthy tissue,” Munson said. “When it’s too slow, as we see in aging or after chemotherapy, that can contribute to cognitive decline. Understanding those extremes gives us clues to possible therapies.”

In her latest findings, published this month in Communications Biology, Munson’s team uncovered a potential link between chemotherapy, fluid drainage, and brain fog — the memory and concentration problems that affect many cancer survivors.

The study found that common chemotherapy drugs can impair the brain’s meningeal lymphatic system, a network of vessels that helps remove waste and regulate immune responses. Using advanced mouse and tissue-engineered models, the researchers showed that reduced lymphatic drainage may underlie the cognitive symptoms many patients experience after treatment.

“What we see is a shrinking of the lymphatic vessels and less branching — signs that the system isn’t regenerating in beneficial ways,” Munson said. “That could potentially account for some of these memory deficits, similar to what we see in Alzheimer’s disease.”

Munson’s research connects microfluidics, tissue engineering, and neuroscience — advancing a field that is drawing increasing national attention from research agencies and policy leaders.