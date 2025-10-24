SERWAN ZANGANA: John Reid Visits Roanoke City Registrar’s Office Amid Virginia Election Season

The Republican candidate for Lieutenant Governor, John Reid, visited the Roanoke City Registrar’s office on October 14, as part of his tour of the Roanoke Valley. Outside the building, Reid introduced himself to the early voters, and he was embraced by his supporters who hope for his victory in the upcoming election.

However, simplicity could be seen in Reid’s personality as he compassionately listened to people expressing their concerns, and he responded to them. The Republicans in Virginia are facing a challenge from the Democrats as the latter are connecting the federal government shutdown to the Virginia government, blaming the Republicans, and undermining Governor Glenn Youngkin and Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears’ accomplishments.

However, the recently released 2022 text-message scandal surrounding the Democratic candidate for Attorney General, Jay Jones, who wrote that he wanted to shoot the then-State House Speaker, Todd Gilbert (R), is proving to be an advantage for the Republicans. Jones said, “Gilbert gets two bullets to the head.” And Jones added, “Spoiler: put Gilbert in the crew with the two worst people you know and he receives both bullets every time.”

In contrast, Reid, in his visit, focused on the people of Virginia, including Roanoke, without attacking the other side. His campaign stops in the Star City brought a breeze of hope for his supporters without any commotion or hostile language. The question is: Can the candidates focus on the core issues and be transparent in addressing the problems in the community without personal attacks or hostility against their opponents?

In the last few years, especially since Donald Trump entered the Presidential race in 2015-2016, the harsh debates and personal attacks between President Trump and his opponent, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, have influenced many in the public to adopt such behavior.

However, as Virginia’s elections are underway, both the Democrats and Republicans are seeking every opportunity to snatch a vote from the public. Many voters are strictly divided along Party lines, and they are not willing to analyze the candidates individually. For many, the only thing that matters is the Political Party.

For example, as the Citizens of Roanoke City are casting their early votes at the Roanoke City Registrar’s office, some voters have already decided whom they will vote for prior to entering the building. However, are the majority of people voting based on policies that benefit them, or do they feel the obligation to vote for the Party that they have embraced for decades?

Indeed, a few voters stated that regardless of policies, any candidate who voted for Trump,“ will not get my vote.” Some Democrat candidates are describing MAGA to the public as a dangerous organization, but in fact, the name stands for “Make America Great Again” and became the title for President Trump’s supporters.

On the other hand, some Republican voters are also completely opposed to every Democrat candidate. Obviously, some of them still believe that the Democrats, in plain language, “will take your guns away.” Such a statement is false because the Americans’ right to own guns is protected by the Second Amendment of the U.S Constitution,“…the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”

Apparently, when the voters have surrendered their independence to a political party, it causes blindness by their political or other beliefs, which means they judge and vote based solely on the Party.

“No Kings” rallies across Virginia, what is behind them?

Rallies across Virginia were scheduled for Saturday, 18, as protests against President Trump. It is helpful to remember that on November 5, 2024, Trump won the presidential election by 312 electoral votes and 77,301,997 popular votes to 226 electoral votes and 75,017,626 popular votes for former Vice President Kamala Harris.

Therefore, Americans’ votes determined the legitimacy of Trump’s Presidency for four years. The Twenty Second Amendment of the U.S Constitution, which states: “No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice…,” provides a clear answer for the protesters, which is that neither Trump nor other presidents are allowed to run for a third term, and no one in America is a “King.”

Obviously, the “No Kings” rallies are organized by anti-Trump groups with three goals. One, the movement serves their political agenda. Two, it attempts to sway voters away from the Republicans. Three, Democrats hope to win the upcoming elections. After all, whether one supports or opposes President Trump, he will remain President until January 20, 2029.

— Serwan Zangana

*This article does not intend to support or oppose any Party or candidate