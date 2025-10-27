Q&A with Vinton School Board Candidate Amber Reed

The Roanoke Star asked both candidates for the Vinton District School Board race to engage in a Q&A interview by email. The candidates did not know what the other candidate was asked, and they did not see the other’s responses before they were published.

The term is for 4 years; the last day to vote is Nov. 4. This interview is with Amber Reed. She teaches in Roanoke City and has been endorsed by the teachers’ union.

What is your primary reason for seeking election to the school board this year?

As a current classroom teacher, I see firsthand both the successes and challenges within our public schools. I’m running because I believe Roanoke County needs strong leadership that focuses on students—not politics. I want to ensure every child, regardless of background, has access to a quality education supported by qualified teachers, safe environments, and responsible use of taxpayer dollars.

What is your plan to combat bullying in schools and help students’ mental health?

Bullying has lasting impacts on both learning and well-being. I believe we must create a culture where kindness and respect are modeled by both students and adults. This means strengthening character education, providing training for staff to recognize early warning signs, and ensuring schools have access to counselors and mental health resources. Supporting students’ emotional health is just as important as supporting their academics.

What is your position on biological males competing in female sports?

I believe we must protect fairness and safety in female athletics. Biological differences between males and females impact competition, and it’s important that we preserve equal opportunities for girls. Every student deserves to be treated with dignity and respect, but we must also ensure that fairness and safety remain priorities in sports.

What is your position on Gov. Youngkin’s policy mandating students use bathrooms and locker rooms based on their specific, natural sex at birth?

I support Governor Youngkin’s policy. The goal is not exclusion but ensuring safety and privacy for all students. Schools should have policies that protect everyone and provide alternative accommodations when needed so that no child feels unsafe or uncomfortable.

What is one positive thing you’d like to say about your opponent?

I appreciate anyone who is willing to step up and serve their community. Running for public office requires dedication and a commitment to improving our schools, and I respect that willingness to serve.

How important do you think grade-appropriate writing, higher-level thinking, and reading entire books should be in our curriculum?

These are essential skills. As a teacher, I see the value in students reading grade level text, developing critical thinking, and expressing themselves clearly through writing. Rote learning and test prep cannot replace deep comprehension and creative thought. These skills build confidence and prepare students for real-world problem solving.

How do you respond to this article? Specifically, do you think the article’s title and overall tone are accurate or misleading? (Specifically, the headline from Cardinal News reads “Greenway’s election fraud charge (….)” but there seems to be some dispute as to if it constitutes actual election fraud or is a case of paperwork or deadline errors.)

I believe in accountability and fairness in reporting. Everyone deserves due process, and the community should have accurate information before forming opinions. While I do not agree with the actions that led to this situation—and Judge Televi stated there was enough evidence to convict—I also believe that people can learn from mistakes and deserve a second chance. It’s important that our local media report with accuracy and balance, allowing the public to understand the full context.

– Scott Dreyer