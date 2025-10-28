BOB BROWN: IF YOU LOVE YOUR BRAIN, TAKE CARE 0F IT, PART THREE

This is A Brief Educational Summary of Neuroscience 101, Part THREE, our final section. These articles are intended to help keep learning how to “love” and nurture your magnificent brain. They are for informational purposes only. Formedical advice or diagnosis, consult your physician.

Why write a series of editorial comments on the brain? When asked to write a weekly column for theroanokestar.com, a distinct honor and privilege, I was told, “write whatever is on your heart.”

A much-admired and respected member of the Friday Morning Zoom Bible Class, taught by Stuart Revercomb, requested prayer for his sister, who suffers from unrelenting ear pain. For months, she has tried unsuccessfully to have an evaluation by a neurologist. Neurological and related diseases in the US are significantly increasing, but we do not have enough neurologists.

Brain disorders are becoming more common in the U.S. as the population ages. Conditions like Alzheimer’s, other dementias, Parkinson’s Disease, and stroke are all on the rise.

Aristotle (384 BC-32 BC), one of the most influential philosophers in history, convincingly taught that the only route to happiness is to live a virtuous life. Virtue, he declared, is the habit of choosing the mean between extremes, referred to as the ‘Golden Mean.’“ Virtue is a stable disposition to act in accordance with reason. Virtue, for Aristotle, is not merely a matter of adhering to rules or guidelines; it is about developing a character that allows individuals to make sound moral choices. This perspective on virtue is intricately linked to Aristotle’s broader philosophical outlook, which emphasizes the importance of reason as a guiding force in human life.”

Jesus, in both the Old Testament of the Bible and in the New Testament, as the long-awaited Messiah, referred to the human body as a temple, emphasizing the importance of the spiritual dimension of life. Saint Paul wrote, “Or do you not know that your body is a temple of the Holy Spirit who is in you, whom you have from God, and that you are not your own? For you have been bought with a price: therefore glorify God in your body.” 1 Corinthians 6:19, 20.

Individuals who identify as Christians are considered to have a moral and sacred responsibility to care for their bodies, avoiding both abuse and neglect. Overfed and overweight church leaders and congregations seem indifferent to the health and fitness of their “temples.”

Information about your brain enables you to understand your choices to help prevent brain disease, optimize brain function, and live a flourishing life. For example, the brain has a hunger for Oxygen. The access we have to Oxygenis inhaled from the air. Air is approximately 21% oxygen by volume. The remaining components of air are mostly Nitrogen. The mixture of Oxygen and Nitrogen helps keep our lungs inflated, but the Nitrogen gas is inert and serves a little-known function.

High on the list of caring for the brain is avoiding and rejecting any substance or environment that impairs one’s lungs. Smokers, Vapers, and Pot Poppers must be strongly urged to accept the reality: whatever significantly damages your lungs will damage the brain. “You don’t understand addiction, doctor!” What I understand is the relationship between cause and effect.

In defense of those who have respiratory disorders unassociated with abuse of any type, I am confident that their Pulmonologists continue to provide the best treatment, preventing as much as possible central nervous system damage.

Central air conditioning of homes and office buildings provides the same air that is breathed constantly. Fresh air is one of the features that make being outdoors a more rewarding experience. A brisk walk in fresh air is an act of restoration of appreciation for the proof of God’s created world, the place “He so loved…”

The recent reduction of heart disease in the US is largely due to widespread education about the relationship between lifestyles compatible with good cardiac function. What we eat, how often we physically exercise, and how much stress we carry establish how clean and smooth our blood vessels’ intima will be.

Our blood flows smoothly through blood vessels without plaques of embedded forms of cholesterol, such as low-density lipoproteins (LDL). Inflammation develops when LDL is deposited into the intima, and soon symptoms begin. The process can ultimately lead to a heart attack or blocked blood flow to the heart, brain, or other areas.

The same or similar process is called a “stroke” if the blood supply to the brain is compromised. Strokes are also caused by hemorrhage of blood into brain tissue from a weakened blood vessel in the brain.

The circulation of oxygen-carrying blood to the brain is critically important. Although the brain doesn’tget the highest volume of blood, it receives more blood relative to its size than other organs. The brain accounts for just 2% of total body weight but receives 20% of all blood flow.

The brain uses a disproportionately high amount of the body’s energy and oxygen. The brain can adjust the size of its blood vessels to ensure a constant supply of oxygen and nutrients, even when the overall body blood pressure changes. Brain tissue is highly sensitive to a lack of blood flow and can sustain permanent damage in just a few minutes without oxygen. In cases of severe blood loss, the body will prioritize supplying the brain and heart over other parts of the body.

There are more blood vessels in the brain than elsewhere in the body. Yes, the brain has an exceptionally high density of blood vessels, particularly capillaries, compared to many other parts of the body. While organs like the lungs contain a greater total volume of blood vessels, the brain’s dense microvascular network is essential for its extreme metabolic demands.

The brain contains a widespread, specialized capillary network to accommodate its requirements. Human brain tissue contains about 2,500–3,000 capillaries per cubic millimeter, ensuring neurons are always close to the blood supply for quick oxygen and nutrient exchange.

The brain’s blood vessels have distinct features: Blood-brain barrier (BBB): Capillaries in the brain use tight-knit endothelial cells to form the BBB, strictly regulating what enters brain tissue.

As a lifelong lover of physical exercise, I was fascinated by the remarkable research discovery of the proof of neurogenesis (production of new nerve cells in the brain) in adulthood, owing to the research of Fred Gage of the Salk Institute. He discovered that the brain releases an enzyme as a distinct response to physical exercise. It is called Brain Derived Neurotrophic Factor, BDNF. This substance, in concert with other brain functions, converts stem cells in the brain into neurons. Gage’s findings refute the historical stance that each person is born with all the neurons or brain cells he or she will ever have!

Exercise can lower dementia risk, boost cognitive function, and may slow its progression. Regular activity improves blood flow, supports brain cell connections, and enhances memory and thinking. Aim for 150 minutes of moderate exercise weekly, though even less can help reduce dementia risk.

We learn there are more synapses in one 3-pound human brain than stars in our Milky Way. The synapse is the space where neurons communicate with each other by the release of neurotransmitters.

Sleep

When our eldest son was 16, he wanted a waterbed for Christmas. My wife and I were hesitant, but waterbeds were popular. A large one was purchased. A water hose easily reached his bed through a window, and we all slept well in our own beds. Our son complained that he was cold in his waterbed. We went through the usual parental rhetoric, saying, “I told you so.”

Not to be outdone, our son went back to the store that sold him the waterbed. Lacking no charm, he registered his complaint with the attractive, if not sexy, young woman sales clerk.

In compliance with the Sexual Revolution at the time, the clerk refused to accept the waterbed back, but simply said, “Man, you need a chick.”

Restorative sleep is essential for good brain function.

Based on research starting in 1952, when Rapid Eye Movement (REM) sleep was discovered, an entire separate division of Internal Medicine, Sleep Medicine, has been developed. Knowing the stages of sleep will not improve your sleep, but good sleep hygiene will (see below)

Insomnia affects many adults in the U.S.; while some have brief episodes, millions suffer from chronic cases. It is more common in women and the elderly. Alcohol destroys the normal stages of sleep. Sexual intercourse with orgasm has a strong beneficial effect on sleep. Chronic use of sleeping pills is unwise and unhealthy.

DREAMS and NIGHTMARES

During REM sleep, the brain is active much like when awake, but with notable shifts: regions linked to emotion, memory, and visual processing are heightened, while logic and self-awareness areas are less active.

I’ve kept a dream journal for years. If a dream seems significant or puzzling, I write down what I remember, and then I freely associate with each element of the dream. Often, the interpretation reveals something important to know.

During nightmares, the brain exhibits a heightened level of activity in regions responsible for emotion and threat detection, alongside the characteristic suppression of logical reasoning seen in normal REM sleep. This unique combination of brain activity creates the vivid, intense, and distressing experiences that define nightmares.

Our dreams and nightmares may draw our attention to unresolved issues.

One of our children comes to my aid when I encounter computer problems. “Always restart,” he repeatedly advises me. A similar advice can be given to those with sleep issues:“Always Improve Your Sleep Hygiene.”

Creating a consistent, calming bedtime routine can promote sound sleep with fewer disruptions.

Follow a schedule: Go to bed and wake up at consistent times every day, including weekends.

Create a relaxing environment: Make sure your bedroom is dark, cool, and quiet. Consider using a white noise machine if outside sounds are a problem.

Wind down before bed: Read a calming book, listen to relaxing music, or take a warm bath instead of watching scary or stimulating media.

Manage stress and anxiety

Since stress is a primary trigger for nightmares, managing it during the day can help.

Journaling: Writing down your worries and negative thoughts can get them out of your head before bed.

Relaxation techniques: Try deep breathing exercises, meditation, or progressive muscle relaxation to calm your mind and body. Nothing beats praying!

Talk it out: Discussing troubling issues with a trusted friend, family member, or therapist can help you process emotions that may appear in your dreams.

Monitor diet and substances

Certain foods and substances can disrupt sleep and trigger nightmares.

Limit stimulants: Avoid caffeine, alcohol, and nicotine, especially late in the day.

Avoid large or spicy meals before bed, as they can raise metabolism and trigger nightmares.

Check medications

Some prescription drugs, like antidepressants or blood pressure medication, may cause nightmares. Speak with your doctor about adjusting your dosage or switching medications if needed, but never stop taking prescribed drugs without medical advice.

When to seek professional help

For ongoing or intense nightmares, particularly those linked to PTSD, consult a healthcare provider or sleep specialist. They can diagnose underlying issues and suggest treatment options, including medication if needed.

I leave you with a verse from the Book of Psalms that I have slept on for years that otherwise would have been twists and turns of sleepless nights.

“I will both lie down in peace, and sleep; for You alone, O Lord, make me dwell in safety.” Psalm 4:8.

How to simply love your brain:

Change your sedentary life into a life focused on the love of exercise. The best diet for your brain is the best diet recommended for your heart. You need your lungs in order to live comfortably and think effectively. Don’t go to bed angry. Lost sleep is never made up . Keep a dream journal. Weigh yourself each morning and record it honestly . Adjust your appetite to your daily weight. Engage in meaningful conversation whenever possible. Join a Bible Study Class. Neglect your spiritual fitness and you will miss the best of life. If the TV news upsets or angers you excessively, turn it off FAST. Write a poem without a cheat sheet, rhyming on your computer Kindness is “ love in motion. ” Try being kind. When practical, I try to speak to all service people , saying God Bless You.

Robert S. Brown, MD, PHD a retired Psychiatrist, Col (Ret) U.S. Army Medical Corps devoted the last decade of his career to treating soldiers at Fort Lee redeploying from combat. He was a Clinical Professor of Psychiatry and Professor of Education at UVA. His renowned Mental Health course taught the value of exercise for a sound mind.