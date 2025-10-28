SERWAN ZANGANA: It’s time for positive change in Roanoke City, vote James Creasy for Sheriff

An enthusiastic and experienced law enforcement officer, a veteran deputy, is eager to bring changes to the streets of Roanoke City. He connects with all residents and builds relationships, listens, and works for a better and safer Roanoke. He shows up in every neighborhood and believes that we are one City and one people, and if one young man gets shot in one part of the city, that hurts every family in Roanoke.

James Creasy, a 24-year veteran in the Sheriff’s office, is running for Roanoke City Sheriff to bring many positive changes. Creasy is unlike the current Sheriff, Antonio Hash, who not only failed to fulfill his promises but also disappointed many Roanoke voters. In fact, many voters are saying about Hash, “All he does is organize events and give away free hot dogs.”

With his service of over two decades with the Roanoke City Sheriff’s office, including 10 years as a School Resource officer and 4 years as a Sergeant, Creasy will bring valuable experience to the Sheriff’s office.

Creasy’s knowledge from his supervisory roles can create a better environment in the Sheriff’s department. “Hiring employees with high character and better staffing contribute to high morale,” Creasy said. He also said that he will implement an equal pay policy and better pay for the staff, including the veteran deputies, to be on the same scale as the neighboring jurisdictions.

Evidently, the current Sheriff has created division within the department and among the deputies as his policies and mistreatment of the staff have caused anxiety for many of them. Also, some members of the medical staff have apparently complained about Sheriff Hash and the way he shows them disrespect.

Creasy also revealed a plan to reduce homelessness, with the hope that we can turn Roanoke in the right direction and reduce the unhoused population. “We will focus on partnering with mental health departments and facilities to reduce homelessness in the City,” Creasy explained.

Furthermore, Creasy believes that making counseling available for the homeless is important. This can educate them on how to become members of society, and hence, obtain employment and housing. By discouraging panhandling and focusing on the main issues causing homelessness, Creasy believes this will be one of the proactive ways to find housing for our fellow Roanokers who find themselves down on their luck.

Creasy believes in law enforcement personnel and trusts their professional ability, and tries to keep politics out of it. “Through the law enforcement division, I want to build trust and relationships with the residents of Roanoke,” Creasey said.

Roanoke’s ongoing problems are depleting the City, and no officials, including Sheriff Hash, are willing to point out the main factors and find solutions. Creasy is not afraid to aim at those factors that are creating the City’s problems and find solutions for each one. Connecting with every neighborhood and engaging with the citizens to improve Roanoke is Creasy’s philosophy. “I will assign deputies to every quadrant in the City,” Creasy added.

Creasy reiterated the importance of law enforcement personnel and their relationships with people in the community. Indeed, he said that by building relationships with the citizens, he will show the community that “there are great men and women in law enforcement.”

It is time for a positive change in Roanoke City. Please vote for James Creasy for Sheriff on November 4.

– Serwan Zangana