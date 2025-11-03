back to top
Support Us!
Weekly Newsletter
HomeColumnists
Columnists

SCOTT DREYER: VA Voter Guide

Author:

Scott
|

Date:

November 3, 2025

0

This is the voter guide from the Faith & Freedom Coalition.

As I’ve done door knocking and attended events for the candidates, I’ve heard concerns about many issues: 2A rights, safe communities, taxes, economic growth, etc.

But the one issue that most animates people is biological males in girls’ bathrooms, locker rooms, and on female sports teams. I’ve spoken with people older and younger, black and white, up in arms on this.

You can access the voter guide for VA governor, lieutenant governor, and attorney general here.

– Scott Dreyer

Previous article
DEVOTIONAL: The Road of Life

Latest Articles

- Advertisement -Fox Radio CBS Sports Radio Advertisement

Latest Articles

Load more
- Advertisement -Fox Radio CBS Sports Radio Advertisement

Related Articles

Load more

About us

Formerly known in print as The Roanoke Star Sentinel; TheRoanokeStar.com is an independent, community-focused online news source.

Company

The latest

DEVOTIONAL: The Road of Life

Devotionals 0
For we live by faith, not by sight. 2...

Sen. Head Blasts Democrats’ “Partisan Power Grab,” Decries Their Failure To Denounce Violence

News 0
As reported here, Virginia Democrats called a surprise special...

ANDY PITZER: Silent Barter

Columnists 0
Take a look at your salt shaker the next...

Search

Support The Roanoke Star

© 2025 TheRoanokeStar.com. All Rights Reserved.