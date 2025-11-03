SCOTT DREYER: VA Voter Guide

This is the voter guide from the Faith & Freedom Coalition.

As I’ve done door knocking and attended events for the candidates, I’ve heard concerns about many issues: 2A rights, safe communities, taxes, economic growth, etc.

But the one issue that most animates people is biological males in girls’ bathrooms, locker rooms, and on female sports teams. I’ve spoken with people older and younger, black and white, up in arms on this.

You can access the voter guide for VA governor, lieutenant governor, and attorney general here.

– Scott Dreyer