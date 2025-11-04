ROBERT L. MARONIC: Antisemite Zohran Mamdani Will Be An Economic Disaster For New York City – Part IV

As Gabrielle Fahmy wrote in the Post, “in its most recent [2021] platform, the group [Democratic Socialists of America] blasts policing and detention as ‘instruments of class war.’” They believe that the police’s intention is designed to “’guarantee the domination of the working class’” — and the [group] demands an end [to] what it calls “’the criminalization of working class survival.'”

Karl Marx would have been proud of the Democratic Socialists of America [DSA] and Marxist Mamdani.

The Bolshevik arch criminal Vladimir Lenin himself also could not have expressed himself any better before August 1914 for the welfare of the “proletariat.” Lenin would have greatly agreed with what was advocated by the Democratic Socialists of America, of which Zohran Mamdani is a member in good standing.

The ideology or “platform” of the DSA appears to be almost identical to the Marxist-Leninist ideology of 1914, only without the use of violence like good Mensheviks.

What especially has bothered me lately is that Mamdani was much too friendly with and sympathetic to the Cuban Communist Party delegation, which visited Albany in 2024. However, I was not surprised after he posted on X on May 20, 2020, the Marxist phrase, “each according to their need, each according to their ability.”

Commie Mamdani has spoken.

Mamdani, who has been a member of the DSA since 2016 after being initially influenced greatly by presidential candidate and multimillionaire Democratic Socialist Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT), has repeatedly called for the police to stop focusing on what he has referred to as non-serious crimes or misdemeanors. That is a bad omen for the policy of “broken windows policing” as advocated by highly successful Mayor Giuliani during the 1990s.

So, what does the rancid antisemite assemblyman Mamdani mean by “nonserious crimes”?

According to the DSA platform, it unbelievably means “to slash arrests, gut prosecutors’ budgets, abolish cash bail and all forms of pre-trial detention, scrap electronic monitoring, and end imprisonment for parole violations.”

Oh, it gets better.

Mamdani has even questioned the “purpose” of prisons and jails, which includes the elimination of Rikers Island. Unlike Mayor Adams, who acknowledged a “migrant crisis,” which caused a $12 billion deficit in 2023, Mamdani definitely wants to make New York City a sanctuary city once again for illegal aliens.

As previously mentioned, he also wants to decriminalize prostitution despite being a “good” Shia Twelver Muslim. I suppose that could increase tax revenue as a last resort if Governor Kathy Hochul (D) decides against his tax increases.

Under a Mayor Mamdani, New York City could become a mini-hellhole of bedlam and criminal chaos much worse than New York City ever was in the midto late 1970s or present-day San Francisco, Oakland, or south Chicago.

Mamdani is not a Democrat. He is a socialist firebrand of paltry political experience — a wolf-like neophyte in socialist sheep’s clothing — because his economic policies will result in economic disaster, greater poverty, probable bankruptcy, and at best just stagnation.

If elected, menacing Mamdani will make New Yorkers, especially Democrats, highly nostalgic for Bill de Blasio. Unfortunately, the city will probably languish in greater poverty, crime, antisemitism, and less economic opportunity until January 1, 2030.

The ultimate question is if Mamdani abysmally fails as mayor, will the governor have the courage to remove him “under state law” from office? Will the national Democratic Party tolerate his failures?

I sincerely doubt it.

As Dov Hikind, who represented Borough Park and Midwood in Brooklyn as an assemblyman from 1983 to 2018, stated, “I don’t want New York [City] to disappear. Mamdani is a threat to the well-being of every New Yorker. He will destroy New York [City].”

Robert L. Maronic